US woman climber speeds through Olympic competition while Men’s team struggles through day one

Editor’s note: Watch KSL TV’s coverage of this story here.

PARIS — Monday was the first day of the climbing competition in Paris, which is making its second appearance in the Olympics after its debut in Toyko for the 2020 Games.

The U.S. Men’s Boulder and Lead team had a rough start to the 2024 Summer Games as Colin Duffy came in 11, and Jesse Grupper came in 18 out of 20 climbers. But both will climb again on Wednesday, hoping to score enough points to move on to the finals.

However, the U.S. Women’s Speed Climbing had better success, with Emma Hunt breaking the Olympic record on her very first Olympic Speed Climb with a time of 6.36 seconds. But Poland’s Aleksandra Miroslaw broke Emma Hunt’s record a few moments later with a time of 6.06 seconds.

Even though the world record celebration was short-lived, Emma Hunt’s parents still cheered their daughter’s success in Paris.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Emma’s father, Keith Hunt, told KSL TV. “The amount of effort and sacrifice she puts into this, couldn’t be more proud.”

The parents said no matter how she finished, there was just something special about seeing their little girl on an international stage.

“It’s such an honor to put on U.S. team kit that I think that that’s really exciting, and I hope that she just enjoys every moment of the experience,” said Jennifer Hunt, Emma’s mother.

Emma Hunt advances to the quarterfinals, which will take place on Thursday.

Unfortunately, her USA speed climbing teammate, Piper Kelly, will not advance after her climb on Monday. But she told KSL TV that the whole Olympic experience is one she absolutely enjoyed and credits the move to Salt Lake City to train with Team USA climbers for getting her to Paris.

“If I wouldn’t have moved to Salt Lake when I did, I don’t think I would have qualified,” Kelly said. “Being in Salt Lake, having other people to train with, we have two other Olympians here in speed and then a couple other in Boulder and lead that live in Salt Lake as well, so it’s awesome just to get to train with people.”

Kelly said her climbing journey is not over and is now aiming for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, California.

“Yes, I’m going to say, I’ll be here again in four years,” Kelly said.