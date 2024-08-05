Former Utes, Team Canada Fall Just Short Of 3×3 Medal At Paris Olympics

PARIS – The Canada 3×3 Women’s Basketball team fell just short of the podium with a fourth-place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Two of Canada’s three starters, Michelle Plouffe and Paige Crozon, and head coach Kim Gaucher played college basketball at the University of Utah.

After booking a spot in the semis with a win over Australia, Canada fell to Team USA, 16-13.

Fourth-place finish in Paris for Canada The 3×3 Women’s National Team falls just short of the podium in their final game of the Olympic Games#Paris2024 #3x3WNT pic.twitter.com/yKkdV90xCU — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) August 5, 2024

Team Canada Drops 3×3 Bronze Medal Decider In Paris

Plouffe got things started early with a two-pointer on Canada’s second possession.

After nearly two minutes with no score, Katherine Plouffe rattled off three scores in just over 60 seconds to go up by two, 5-3.

Kacie Bosch, who caught fire in the game against Australia, got back to work with a two-point shot the next time Canada got the ball.

The U.S. scored three unanswered and then went on to tie the game at 8 after a Michelle Plouffe mid-range jumper.

Crozon, Bosch, and Katherine Plouffe combined to create a 4-1 run for Canada which had them up 12-9 with three minutes left.

BOSCH ON THE BOARDS 💪 Kacie Bosch hauls down an offensive board and puts it up and in to re-establish the Canadian lead. 🇨🇦 9 🇺🇸 8 | 3:54

📺: @Sportsnet // @cbcgem#Paris2024 #3x3WNT — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) August 5, 2024

However, down the stretch, it was all Team USA.

Hailey Van Lith, Cierra Burdick, and Dearica Hamby each tacked on two points as they held Canada to just one more point to close out the game.

The 6-1 run proved fatal as the U.S. took a 16-13 lead in the final seconds to claim the bronze medal.

