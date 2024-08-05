2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Former Utes, Team Canada Fall Just Short Of 3×3 Medal At Paris Olympics

Aug 5, 2024, 4:46 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Michelle Plouffe Team Canada USA 3x3 Basketball 2024 Paris Olympics

PARISThe Canada 3×3 Women’s Basketball team fell just short of the podium with a fourth-place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Two of Canada’s three starters, Michelle Plouffe and Paige Crozon, and head coach Kim Gaucher played college basketball at the University of Utah.

After booking a spot in the semis with a win over Australia, Canada fell to Team USA, 16-13.

Keep up with the Olympic medal count here.

Team Canada Drops 3×3 Bronze Medal Decider In Paris

Plouffe got things started early with a two-pointer on Canada’s second possession.

After nearly two minutes with no score, Katherine Plouffe rattled off three scores in just over 60 seconds to go up by two, 5-3.

Kacie Bosch, who caught fire in the game against Australia, got back to work with a two-point shot the next time Canada got the ball.

The U.S. scored three unanswered and then went on to tie the game at 8 after a Michelle Plouffe mid-range jumper.

Crozon, Bosch, and Katherine Plouffe combined to create a 4-1 run for Canada which had them up 12-9 with three minutes left.

However, down the stretch, it was all Team USA.

Hailey Van Lith, Cierra Burdick, and Dearica Hamby each tacked on two points as they held Canada to just one more point to close out the game.

The 6-1 run proved fatal as the U.S. took a 16-13 lead in the final seconds to claim the bronze medal.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

