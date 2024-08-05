Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office announces death of deputy; Tooele police investigating it as ‘suspicious’

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the death of deputy Marbella Martinez, who was found deceased on Aug. 1.

The Tooele Police Department is investigating the death as suspicious.

“Deputy Martinez was a dedicated member of our Sheriff’s Office family,” said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera in a news release. “In her short time with us, she became a cherished friend and an integral part of our team. Her untimely and tragic death is a profound loss for us all.”

Martinez was sworn in as a corrections officer on Jan. 11, 2024 after graduating from the academy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this heartbreaking time,” Rivera said. “We hope that the investigation will provide answers and some measure of justice for our deputy and her family.”