Heat likely to blame for fish deaths in Big Cottonwood Creek

SALT LAKE CITY — Our summer heat is likely contributing to the deaths of some fish here in Utah.

KSL TV started looking into it after many reached out to us reporting dead fish up Big Cottonwood Creek.

Health experts believe the hot summer sun is likely what’s behind it.

Dead fish, smelly and rotting, are now washing up along the banks of Big Cottonwood Creek in parts of Salt Lake County.

On Monday, people playing frisbee golf at the Creekside Park Disc Golf Course in Holladay saw what appeared to be White Bass lining the water along the course, and said they’re hard to miss.

“They’ve just been floating on top getting caught in the rocks, just kind of stinking,” said Erica Parra.

“Have you noticed the smell?” KSL TV asked another disc golfer.

“Yeah, it’s got some funk,” said Brett Buttars.

So why are the fish dying?

KSL TV brought that question Monday to the Salt Lake County Health Department, who state wildlife experts said, are investigating the dying fish. They said you can likely blame it on the heat.

“We suspect along with our partners at the Division of Wildlife Resources, it’s due to low oxygen in the water because of our prolonged extreme heat and the diversions that happen from the creek this time of year,” said Nicholas Rupp, spokesperson for the Salt Lake County Health Department.

The health department said it’s not uncommon or unexpected this time of year, and said people have been reporting dead White Bass along Big Cottonwood Creek since July 26.

“It’s absolutely concerning to see deceased wildlife out in nature. The important thing is not to touch deceased wildlife no matter what it is,” Rupp said.

Health experts expect as long as the heat contines, we’ll keep seeing more dead fish, creating an ongoing smelly water hazard for golfers in Holladay, or wherever the creek spits out the bass, succumbing to the summer sun.

As for who cleans up the fish, the county’s plan is to let nature take its course.