PARIS — A former BYU track athlete earned a spot in the steeplechase final for the 2024 Summer Games, while two other BYU athletes ended their Olympic journey on Tuesday.

Former BYU track athlete Kenneth Rooks came in second with a time of 8 minutes, 24. 95 seconds to grab one of the five automatic qualifying spots in Wednesday’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final.

Kenneth Rooks told KSL TV he is glad he has a day to recover before the last race.

“Just focus on recovery. I got a good day tomorrow for recovery, some good food right now. And then, get back with my coach to talk about race plans,” Kenneth Rooks said.

And on the sidelines, his wife, Taylor Rooks, cheered him on during his race. She said that she was very proud of his accomplishment.

“He is an incredible person in many many many ways. So, this is just a small, or like really big accomplishment, but the person he is the best part, and that’s what makes me happiest,” Taylor Rooks said.

Unfortunately, current BYU athlete James Corrigan failed to qualify for the final, earning tenth in his heat. He said it’s not how he envisioned the race going, but that making it to the Olympics is fuel for him to come back stronger.

“It’s just tough racing. I didn’t get what I wanted out of it today, but I did get the experience that I needed for sure,” Corrigan said. “So I am looking forward to using that in the next couple of world championships, hopefully in the next cycle of the Olympics.”

In the Women’s 5,000m race, BYU alum Whittni Morgan finished 13th place with a sub-personal best of 14:53.57. She said there was no pressure coming into the Olympics and was happy to overcome an injury and race in front of the world.

“I am really grateful that I gave it my all because that was the only way to know your potential, and you can surprise yourself a lot,” Morgan said. “At least see what you got that day. You know, there is nothing to lose when you just give it your all, so I think just showing up to every race is just like taking advantage of this. This is an opportunity.”