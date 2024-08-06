2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weather alert: Dangerous heat
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

Observations From Rainy Practice At BYU Football Fall Camp

Aug 5, 2024, 7:32 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BYU Football, Fall Camp Practice, Helmet

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team escaped the summer heat on Monday as week two of fall camp practice kicked off.

Local media members were able to observe the final 20 minutes of practice.

When the media was able to enter the practice fields at the Student Athlete Building, they were greeted with cloudy skies overhead. Then, during the team portion of practice, rain began to fall.

The rain was a welcomed arrival for players.

“It’s nice that it rained because it’s been really hot,” said BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson.

There was no lightning strike in the vicinity, so the team was able to conclude practice outside.

Robinson and the BYU defense rained down a lot of pressure on BYU’s offense.

BYU’s defense showed up on Day 5 of practice

The defense was the decisive winner during the 11-on-11 segment the media observed on Monday.

One of the standout performers on the defense was former Utah State transfer linebacker Sione Moa.

Moa, the older brother of BYU linebacker Aisea Moa, intercepted McCae Hillstead in practice.

The interception led defensive players who observed the play on the sideline to storm the field and celebrate with the redshirt junior linebacker.

Moa, who is in his second year with the program, was pointed out by teammates as a player who is making plays in camp.

“He’s been flying around getting picks, TFLs,” Jakob Robinson said about Moa after Monday’s practice.

BYU football making plays in the secondary

Other defensive notables included Micah Harper breaking up a low pass thrown by Gerry Bohanon intended for Chase Roberts.

Harper, who missed last season due to an ACL injury, has not been held back in practices this month.

Some of BYU’s cornerbacks made noteworthy plays on Monday. Therrian “Tre” Alexander deflected a pass from Bohanon intended for redshirt freshman Jojo Phillips.

Mory Bamba was again with the first-team defense at the cornerback spot opposite Jakob Robinson. Bamba was blanketing BYU’s receivers in coverage.

Stuffed at the line of scrimmage

BYU’s defensive line had its share of highlight plays during the closing segment of practice.

Defensive end Isaiah Bagnah and defensive tackle Josh Singh stopped Hinckley Ropati at the line of scrimmage.

Linebacker Siale Esera had a tackle for loss on running back Sione I. Moa (a different player than the previously mentioned linebacker).

Best play of the day for BYU’s offense

The best play from the offense was a completion to a walk-on wide receiver.

McCae Hillstead threw a beautiful deep ball downfield to Ty West from Crimson Cliffs High School for a touchdown.

Aside from that, it was a day filled with defensive highlights.

Running back Miles Davis did contribute a nice 15-yard run on the ground, showing another gear to his speed when he reached the second level of BYU’s defense.

Quarterback update

Both Gerry Bohanon and Jake Retzlaff took snaps with what appeared to be the first-team offense. Each quarterback had their share of struggles.

Bohanon was 0-3 on pass attempts during the observation period the media could watch.

Retzlaff had a pass thrown behind Keelan Marion over the middle.

Faces in the Crowd

Former BYU and NFL defensive tackle Chris Hoke attended practice on Monday. Hoke’s son, Nathan, is a freshman linebacker in the program.

Former BYU cornerback/nickel Eddie Heckard was at practice. Heckard received an NFL camp invite to the Denver Broncos organization in April.

Before Big 12 Pro Day, Heckard suffered an injury that prevented him from competing. He was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 performer last season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Work to recover the body of Robert Mittendorf continues on Monday, August 5, 2024. Mittendorf went ...

Mark Jones

Body of the man gone missing at Willard Bay is recovered

The body of a 51-year-old man who went missing at Willard Bay over the weekend has been located, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

43 minutes ago

Death row inmate Taberon Honie looks on during the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing Monday...

Mary Culbertson

Gov. Cox denies reprieve for Honie’s execution

Gov. Spencer Cox responded to a reprieve request for the execution of death row inmate Taberon Honie with denial.

1 hour ago

The Salt Lake City Police Department is eliminating the rank of captain in its department and is in...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Salt Lake City police eliminate rank of captain, introduce new ‘commander’ position

The Salt Lake City Police Department is eliminating the rank of captain in its department.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Markkanen To Sign Long Term Extension With Jazz

Lauri Markkanen plans to renegotiate his current contract, and sign a long term extension with the Utah Jazz according to multiple reports.

2 hours ago

Salt Lake City on July 8, 2024, as a heat wave moves into Utah. (Courtesy Scott Taylor)...

Larry D. Curtis

Heat-related warnings are present for much of Utah with possible record-breaking temperatures

With partly cloud skies along the Wasatch Front, Tuesday will be hot with a chance to be record-breaking in Salt Lake City

2 hours ago

FILE - Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page, July ...

Associated Press

X sues advertisers over alleged ‘massive advertiser boycott’

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has sued a group of advertisers, alleging that a “massive advertiser boycott” deprived the company of billions of dollars in revenue and violated antitrust laws.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Observations From Rainy Practice At BYU Football Fall Camp