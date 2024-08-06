SLC-Utah 2034 bid committee leader lays out what’s next before Games return

2024 Paris Olympic coverage
SALT LAKE CITY Even though the Paris Olympics are in full swing, Utah is looking ahead to what’s next as the state prepares to host the 2034 Winter Games.

Fraser Bullock, who led the Salt Lake City-Utah bid effort, just returned from Paris two days ago – fresh off the euphoria of the last several weeks.

“Seeing (International Olympic Committee) President (Thomas) Bach lift up the sign that said Salt Lake City-Utah 2034, that’s a moment I’ll never forget,” Bullock said to KSL TV.

Now that the 2034 Games have been awarded, Bullock said the bid committee will be dissolved, and a new organizing committee will be formed later this fall.

Bullock helped lead the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City alongside Mitt Romney. Asked if he would run the 2034 organizing committee, Bullock smiled.

“I would certainly consider it,” he said, noting it’s up to the governor.

Bullock said the 2034 organizing committee will be small at first but will try to use its influence to promote youth sports and education programs – and cleaning up the air.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to use the Games as a platform to be a catalyst for good in our community,” Bullock said.

An area for concern

The Salt Lake City bid came with a condition that leaders push the United States to support the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), or risk losing the Olympics.

In the aftermath of that, some U.S. lawmakers have accused the IOC and WADA of “blackmail” and proposed a bill that would restrict funding for WADA if concerns about its job performance persist, the Associated Press reported.

Is Bullock worried about ultimately losing the Games over this?

“No, we’ve got the Games,” he said, adding that the state’s position is clear. “We are 100% anti-doping.”

Bullock said the organizing committee will work to try to resolve any concerns.

“What I think is important is that all the parties come together,” he said.

There’s quite a bit of time until the 2034 Games. Bullock said things will really start to ramp up in 2029. He also said tweaks and upgrades will likely be made to existing Olympic venues in Utah about two years before the Games begin.

Until then, Bullock said he hopes Olympic fever will grow now that Utah officially has the Games.

“Let’s do everything we can to take advantage of that to elevate our communities and all of the aspects around sport and the Games experience,” Bullock said, “(and) what we want to bring when people visit us in 2034.”

