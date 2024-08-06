Utah Running Back Competition Is Heating Up

Salt Lake City – Utah Football is in the process of its final preparations for the 2024 season as it enters the second week of fall camp. Still plenty to be sorted out on the depth chart and the good news is coaches are already starting to see positive movement at one key position group competition.

This year’s running back group features a good mixture of experience and potential. However, it is also missing a clear-cut RB1 type of option and that’s what this fall camp competition is all about.

Micah Bernard Leads The Way For Utah

Currently, Utah is led by Micah Bernard, who has been with the program since 2019. More importantly, he has played a significant role in the program’s recent success. That makes him the seasoned veteran and the most well-versed in the offense. He’s also added about 10 pounds to improve his ability for an increased workload.

Though Bernard is out in front, junior Jaylon Glover is right there with him as another experienced commodity. Glover missed time last week with a minor injury but was already back on the field today.

Glover came on strong in the final games of last season and was able to parlay that into the off-season. He made good progress during spring ball and is expected to continue on that trajectory in camp and into the season.

Which Utah Running Back Is Pushing For RB1?

According to head coach, Kyle Whittingham, redshirt freshman Mike Mitchell is making the strongest push for lead-back duties.

Mitchell is entering his second season with the program. He redshirted last year but has been viewed as a player who would likely take a big step forward this season.

He is a bigger running back at 6-foot and 217 pounds. He also possesses the sort of athleticism that makes him a big play threat thanks to his background in track where he owns a personal best of 10.81 seconds in the 100-meter.

Who Is Hunter Andrews?

Andrews is a true freshman who enrolled early at Utah and participated in all offseason activities. The 6-foot-3, 222-pounder actually committed to Colton Swan last summer and started out as a linebacker during spring ball.

However, Utah coaches decided to move him to running back prior to fall camp. That is actually is natural position, as he played that all throughout his high school career. As a senior last year, he played in just nine games but tallied 164 carries for 1,461 yards while also getting into the endzone 20 times. He added 15 receptions for 221 yards and three more scores.

He’s impressed through the first week at his new but more familiar position. Assuming this change sticks, Andrews will bolster the depth of the position and give Utah another bigger body in the room.

Utah Football Schedule

Utah will kick off the season against Southern Utah on August 29. You can find Utah football’s conference schedule here.

