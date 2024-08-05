Real Salt Lake Falls Out Of Leagues Cup With Shutout Loss To Houston Dynamo

HOUSTON – Real Salt Lake couldn’t get redemption against the Houston Dynamo as they dropped in disappointing fashion on Monday.

Real’s path to the knockout rounds was wide open coming into the matchup. The only way they could be eliminated was in a loss by two or more goals.

The Dynamo overloaded RSL early, scoring all three of their goals in the first half and then holding on down the stretch to move on to the Round of 32.

Houston find 3 goals and a trip to the Round of 32! #LeaguesCup2024 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wvc7FtqRwc — Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) August 6, 2024

RSL Shutout By Houston Dynamo In Early Leagues Cup Exit

The Dynamo didn’t just need to win to advance. They also needed to meet the goal differential after falling to Atlas FC, 1-0, last week.

With this in mind, Real Salt Lake came out aggressively. They applied pressure deep into Houston’s territory in an attempt to keep them from building momentum.

Both sides played solid defense early on. But, in the 7th minute, an unfortunate deflection in front of the net turned a routine save into a top-corner goal for the Dynamo.

RSL got its first good look at goal in the 17th minute. Justen Glad came in from behind the play and rose up for a header that forced Houston goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell to make a save.

About five minutes later, Andres Gomez loaded up from the center of the box but Tarbell was able to make his second save of the match.

Following Gomez’s opportunity, Houston went on the counter. After an Erik Sviatchenko miss, the Dynamo set up for a free kick.

Héctor Herrera put a perfect cross right in front of goal and Micael got up for an easy header to give the home side a 2-0 lead.

Just like that, Real’s focus switched from holding Houston off to looking to pull one back.

The only route for Houston to advance was a win by two or more goals. Every other outcome saw RSL advancing into the Round of 32.

Anderson Julio and Glad both got close to pulling one back for RSL but neither could find the back of the net.

The missed opportunities started to pile up for Real and it came back to bite them before the half concluded.

In the 41st minute, Ezequiel Ponce made it a three-goal lead for Houston from very close range off a pass from Griffin Dorsey.

Star striker Chicho Arango subbed in to start the second half. Arango had missed Real Salt Lake’s last three matches while serving a suspension.

The first three shot attempts of the half were all RSL’s but defense told the story after the break.

Through the first 20 minutes of the half, there was just one shot on goal which came from Houston.

In the 67th minute, Arango was fouled just outside the box. Brayan Vera took the free kick and curled it toward the top center of goal but Tarbell made another save.

Diego Luna was the next to take a shot for RSL. He sent an attempt toward Tarbell from the top of the box but could not break through.

No matter what Real Salt Lake tried, Houston was ready for it.

They created a few more scoring opportunities in the closing minutes but were ultimately unable to find the back of the net.

RSL will return to MLS play against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, August 24.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL