2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weather alert: Dangerous heat
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Falls Out Of Leagues Cup With Shutout Loss To Houston Dynamo

Aug 5, 2024, 9:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HOUSTONReal Salt Lake couldn’t get redemption against the Houston Dynamo as they dropped in disappointing fashion on Monday.

Real’s path to the knockout rounds was wide open coming into the matchup. The only way they could be eliminated was in a loss by two or more goals.

The Dynamo overloaded RSL early, scoring all three of their goals in the first half and then holding on down the stretch to move on to the Round of 32.

RSL Shutout By Houston Dynamo In Early Leagues Cup Exit

The Dynamo didn’t just need to win to advance. They also needed to meet the goal differential after falling to Atlas FC, 1-0, last week.

With this in mind, Real Salt Lake came out aggressively. They applied pressure deep into Houston’s territory in an attempt to keep them from building momentum.

Both sides played solid defense early on. But, in the 7th minute, an unfortunate deflection in front of the net turned a routine save into a top-corner goal for the Dynamo.

RSL got its first good look at goal in the 17th minute. Justen Glad came in from behind the play and rose up for a header that forced Houston goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell to make a save.

About five minutes later, Andres Gomez loaded up from the center of the box but Tarbell was able to make his second save of the match.

Following Gomez’s opportunity, Houston went on the counter. After an Erik Sviatchenko miss, the Dynamo set up for a free kick.

Héctor Herrera put a perfect cross right in front of goal and Micael got up for an easy header to give the home side a 2-0 lead.

Just like that, Real’s focus switched from holding Houston off to looking to pull one back.

The only route for Houston to advance was a win by two or more goals. Every other outcome saw RSL advancing into the Round of 32.

Anderson Julio and Glad both got close to pulling one back for RSL but neither could find the back of the net.

The missed opportunities started to pile up for Real and it came back to bite them before the half concluded.

In the 41st minute, Ezequiel Ponce made it a three-goal lead for Houston from very close range off a pass from Griffin Dorsey.

Star striker Chicho Arango subbed in to start the second half. Arango had missed Real Salt Lake’s last three matches while serving a suspension.

The first three shot attempts of the half were all RSL’s but defense told the story after the break.

Through the first 20 minutes of the half, there was just one shot on goal which came from Houston.

In the 67th minute, Arango was fouled just outside the box. Brayan Vera took the free kick and curled it toward the top center of goal but Tarbell made another save.

Diego Luna was the next to take a shot for RSL. He sent an attempt toward Tarbell from the top of the box but could not break through.

No matter what Real Salt Lake tried, Houston was ready for it.

They created a few more scoring opportunities in the closing minutes but were ultimately unable to find the back of the net.

RSL will return to MLS play against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, August 24.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Markkanen To Sign Long Term Extension With Jazz

Lauri Markkanen plans to renegotiate his current contract, and sign a long term extension with the Utah Jazz according to multiple reports.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Mikhail Sergachev?

With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season right around the corner, it’s time for fans to begin familiarizing themselves with the roster to better understand who will be putting on the Utah sweater and what to expect from Mikhail Sergachev when the puck officially drops in Salt Lake City in October.  

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sam Watson Sets Men’s Speed Climbing World Record To Reach Quarterfinals

The Americans went head-to-head in heat three, but it was all Sam Watson as he set a new world record time of 4.75 seconds to beat Zach Hammer. 

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA’s Sam Watson Third After Men’s Speed Climbing Seeding Round

U.S. climbers Sam Watson and Zach Hammer hope their best is yet to come following the seeding portion of men's speed climbing.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two U.S. Women’s Sport Climbers In Top-Five Following Bouldering Round

Two U.S. climbers are in an excellent position to reach the women's sport climbing finals after finishing in the top five in the bouldering round. 

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Simone Plourde Finishes Ninth In 1500m Qualifier

Utah junior Simone Plourde has one more chance to keep her Olympic medal hopes alive after failing to qualify for the 1500m semifinal

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Real Salt Lake Falls Out Of Leagues Cup With Shutout Loss To Houston Dynamo