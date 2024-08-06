Community members press DCFS for answers on abuse death of Gavin Peterson

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens gathered in Ogden demanding answers from the Division of Child and Family Services in the death of 12-year-old Gavin Peterson.

“There are just too many unanswered questions in regards to Gavin, it was a senseless death that I feel could have been prevented. There were multiple calls and allegations of child abuse that went ignored,” said Sabrina Tracy, who organized the protest in honor of Gavin Peterson.

Protesters waived “Justice for Gavin” signs as they walked along City Hall Park on Washington Boulevard on Monday evening and chanted “investigate before it’s too late.”

They demanded answers from the Utah Division of Child and Family Services over complaints of suspected abuse that allegedly fell through the cracks for years in Gavin’s death.

“When I heard Gavin’s story, I am not kidding, I walked into the bathroom and I threw up,” Tracy said. “That was purely stress and grief and just also the thoughts that went through my head that that could’ve been my grandnephews in a similar situation.”

Tracy said Gavin’s case hit home as she also filed complaints with DCFS on behalf of her grandnephews, a process that she alleges took too long.

“Sixteen months later is when they finally got the boys safe. They would not be safe today if I had not gone to the constituents’ office, sent multiple emails. I can’t tell you how many times I called Ogden City PD for welfare checks,” Tracy said.

Tracy said she wants an investigation into Gavin’s case as well as transparency, accountability, and changes on the legislative level.

“We’re really looking at is having Utah really look strongly at DCFS as well as government and state law,” Tracy said. “And really look at the policies and regulations and see where that disconnect is and where we’re failing.”

Monday, DCFS publicly addressed Gavin’s case and acknowledged the concerns expressed by school staff and demonstrators. In a statement, DCFS said a “thorough review” of the department’s response and involvement is underway. The department also referred Gavin’s case to the Fatality Review Committee, which operates under the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, for an independent review.

The investigation’s findings are expected to be shared with the Utah Legislature’s Child Welfare Legislative Oversight Panel which is scheduled to meet in September. “Members of the CWLOP will have a chance to ask questions regarding DCFS’s involvement and identify gaps or areas for improvement,” the statement said.

Full Statement from DCFS:

The senseless death of a child is an outrage. For those of us who work within the child welfare system, this is the worst-case scenario. The system exists so that every child is protected from abuse and neglect.

When the community feels helpless in the face of a tragedy and wants so badly to understand what happened and why, the public seeks answers. We understand the need and desire for answers from DCFS. For everyone who is demonstrating, we hear you. Please know we do everything we can do within our authority to serve children and families and disclose information to the public to the extent allowable under the law.

DCFS operations

DCFS takes every one of the roughly 40,000 reports of abuse or neglect we receive each year seriously, and we work with families to strengthen parents and caregivers while assessing and addressing safety issues related to allegations of child abuse and neglect. The loss of a child is tragic for everyone, especially the family and community. Many DCFS employees have given their entire careers toward protecting children and strengthening families.

There are several controls in place in the system to do everything possible to reduce the likelihood of tragedy. Unfortunately, despite those controls and efforts, tragedies do occur. These tragedies impact everyone in the child welfare system, including the friends and siblings of a child who has been abused or neglected.

What is being done

DCFS is constantly working with partners across the child welfare system to refine how we work together to protect children at risk of abuse or neglect.

DCFS has been conducting a thorough review of our involvement. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Fatality Review Committee will also conduct an in-depth review. A review by the Fatality Review Committee occurs when the death happens within 12 months of DCFS’ involvement. In some cases, the department makes a referral even when the fatality occurs outside of that timeframe. The department has referred Gavin’s case to the Fatality Review Committee given our commitment to conduct independent reviews in critical cases. The Committee is made up of a multidisciplinary team that includes the department’s fatality review coordinator, and may include representation from the following: the Attorney General’s office, health care professionals, law enforcement, Guardian Ad Litem office, individuals with expertise or knowledge that may contribute significantly to the formal review such as the Utah State Board of Education or school district.

The committee will report detailed findings to DHHS leaders and to the Utah Legislature’s Child Welfare Legislative Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to meet in September. Members of CWLOP will have a chance to ask questions regarding DCFS’s involvement and identify any gaps or areas for improvement related to policy, practice, and child welfare laws.

Case-specific questions

Though there is tremendous public interest and a desire to publicly get to the bottom of a case, we cannot share details of a case. In cases involving a child fatality or near fatality, DCFS may provide some details surrounding the death once investigations conclude. DCFS respects that each child and family has a right to privacy and remains firm in our commitment to that privacy for the children and families in Utah.

Memorials

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Gavin on Wednesday at Country Park, 2850 W. 3300 South, in West Haven on Wednesday at 7 p.m. There will be a tree planting ceremony and an opportunity to write lawmakers according to organizers.