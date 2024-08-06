Ambulance involved in injury crash in South Ogden; five people hospitalized

SOUTH OGDEN — Police are investigating a serious crash Monday night in South Ogden that involved an ambulance from Davis County.

The crash occured at the corner of 5600 South and Harrison Boulevard at 6:34 p.m.

On Tuesday morning, the city of Layton confirmed the ambulance involved was one of its own.

According to a release from the city, the ambulance was carrying four Layton fire employees and a 90-year-old patient who was experiencing a pulmonary issue and required critical care.

The release further stated that the ambulance was struck by a SUV, causing it to roll over.

All four of the first responders in the ambulance suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The patient was eventually transported to the hospital in another ambulance.

There were six occupants in the SUV, according to the release. With the exception of the driver, everyone in the SUV was treated and released on scene. The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Those who witnessed the crash said it’s a busy intersection and they’ve seen “quite a few” crashes there.

In this case, one woman KSL TV talked to said she heard something that almost sounded more like an explosion, and then saw the badly damaged ambulance as well as a second vehicle.

“I came out the door to get a better view of it,” said Shalee Crossen. “And there was just so much smoke, so many people. And then we noticed them drag the driver of the ambulance out of the back of the van.”

Crossen also told KSL TV she saw people trying to help a family out of that second car.

The investigation into crash is ongoing.