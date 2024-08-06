2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Utah's Simone Plourde Finishes Ninth In 1500m Qualifier

Aug 6, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARIS, France – Utah junior Simone Plourde has one more chance to keep her Olympic medal hopes alive after failing to qualify for the 1500m semifinal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Plourde finished heat two in the ninth, crossing the finish line at 4:06:59.

Three 1500m qualifying heats took place on Tuesday, August 6.

RELATED: Keep up the Olympic medal count here.

Plourde has one more opportunity to qualify for the semifinal race. The Repechage Round will be held on Wednesday, August 7.

About Simone Plourde

Growing up in Montreal, Canada, Simone Plourde is no stranger to competition. While developing into one of the best distance runners in the country, Plourde also participated in alpine skiing and soccer during her prep career at Pensionnat Saint-Nom-de-Marie.

Plourde began her college career at BYU in 2020, taking 16th place in her only cross country race that season. She went on to set multiple personal records. Plourde ran the 1500m in 4:16.06,  the 800m (2:07.61), and mile (4:37.24)

RELATED: Team USA Fails To Advance In Men’s Sport Climbing Competition

Plourde transferred to the University of Utah following her freshman season at BYU.

In two seasons at Utah, Plourde owns five school records. She is the program’s all-time leader in 1500m outdoors (4:08.70) and in the 5000m outdoors (15:21.19)

