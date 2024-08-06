Two U.S. Women’s Sport Climbers In Top-Five Following Bouldering Round

PARIS, France – Two U.S. climbers are in an excellent position to reach the women’s sport climbing finals after finishing in the top five in the bouldering round.

Brooke Raboutou finished three of four walls for 83.7 points to finish third. Natalia Grossman’s 69.2 points placed her third ahead of Thursday’s lead round.

“What I love about competition is that in the pressure scenarios you have to face those fears, and you have to learn what is in yourself that you are afraid of.” – Brooke Raboutou 🇺🇸 🔗 https://t.co/nL0EOvFR8y@Paris2024 | #WorldClimbing #ClimbToParis #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/ltzEjTkfGb — International Federation of Sport Climbing (@ifsclimbing) August 4, 2024

Grossman put together a nice bouldering performance, finishing with 69.2 points and a solid group in a top-eight position. After collecting 9.8 points on wall one, Grossman topped two of the final three walls.

Raboutou started fast, scaling the first two walls with little trouble. A 9.8 on wall three didn’t deter Raboutou, who rebounded to top the final wall. She

The lead portion of the combined semifinal will be held on Thursday, August 8. The top eight competitors advance to the final.

About Natalia Grossman & Brooke Raboutou

A two-time World Championships medal winner, Natalia Grossman began climbing at six years old. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, Grossman graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder in 2022. In 2021, she won gold in the WC bouldering competition and silver in lead.

Grossman qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning gold at the 2023 Pan American Games.

It’s no wonder that Brooke Raboutou has developed into an elite-level climber as parents Robyn Erbesfield-Raboutou and Didier Raboutou are former climbing World Cup champions. A native of Boulder, Colorado, Raboutou is in her second Olympics after finishing fifth at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

She finished fourth in the 2023 World Championships bouldering & lead competition. Raboutou won her first bronze medal in the 2023 WC bouldering competition. She graduated from the University of San Diego in 2023.

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for over 10,000 athletes.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24