2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weather alert: Dangerous heat
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Two U.S. Women’s Sport Climbers In Top-Five Following Bouldering Round

Aug 6, 2024, 4:38 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARIS, France – Two U.S. climbers are in an excellent position to reach the women’s sport climbing finals after finishing in the top five in the bouldering round.

Brooke Raboutou finished three of four walls for 83.7 points to finish third. Natalia Grossman’s 69.2 points placed her third ahead of Thursday’s lead round.

RELATED: Keep up the Olympic medal count here.

Grossman put together a nice bouldering performance, finishing with 69.2 points and a solid group in a top-eight position. After collecting 9.8 points on wall one, Grossman topped two of the final three walls.

Raboutou started fast, scaling the first two walls with little trouble. A 9.8 on wall three didn’t deter Raboutou, who rebounded to top the final wall. She

The lead portion of the combined semifinal will be held on Thursday, August 8. The top eight competitors advance to the final.

RELATED: Team USA Fails To Advance In Men’s Sport Climbing Competition

About Natalia Grossman & Brooke Raboutou

A two-time World Championships medal winner, Natalia Grossman began climbing at six years old. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, Grossman graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder in 2022. In 2021, she won gold in the WC bouldering competition and silver in lead.

Grossman qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning gold at the 2023 Pan American Games.

RELATED: Utah’s Simone Plourde Finishes Ninth In 1500m Qualifier

It’s no wonder that Brooke Raboutou has developed into an elite-level climber as parents Robyn Erbesfield-Raboutou and Didier Raboutou are former climbing World Cup champions. A native of Boulder, Colorado, Raboutou is in her second Olympics after finishing fifth at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

She finished fourth in the 2023 World Championships bouldering & lead competition. Raboutou won her first bronze medal in the 2023 WC bouldering competition. She graduated from the University of San Diego in 2023.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for over 10,000 athletes.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Markkanen To Sign Long Term Extension With Jazz

Lauri Markkanen plans to renegotiate his current contract, and sign a long term extension with the Utah Jazz according to multiple reports.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Mikhail Sergachev?

With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season right around the corner, it’s time for fans to begin familiarizing themselves with the roster to better understand who will be putting on the Utah sweater and what to expect from Mikhail Sergachev when the puck officially drops in Salt Lake City in October.  

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sam Watson Sets Men’s Speed Climbing World Record To Reach Quarterfinals

The Americans went head-to-head in heat three, but it was all Sam Watson as he set a new world record time of 4.75 seconds to beat Zach Hammer. 

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA’s Sam Watson Third After Men’s Speed Climbing Seeding Round

U.S. climbers Sam Watson and Zach Hammer hope their best is yet to come following the seeding portion of men's speed climbing.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Simone Plourde Finishes Ninth In 1500m Qualifier

Utah junior Simone Plourde has one more chance to keep her Olympic medal hopes alive after failing to qualify for the 1500m semifinal

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Seeing Movement In Backup Quarterback Battle

Salt Lake City, Utah – It’s week two of Utah Football’s fall camp as they prepare for the 2024 season. With all that returns from last year’s squad combined with quality additions made this off-season, Kyle Whittingham’s program is considered a top contender in the Big 12 Conference. Still, some questions linger over the roster […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Two U.S. Women’s Sport Climbers In Top-Five Following Bouldering Round