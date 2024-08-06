2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weather alert: Dangerous heat
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Mother and her young child killed in overnight Utah County crash

Aug 6, 2024, 5:52 AM

generic emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


PAYSON — A mother and her child were killed in a single-car crash in Payson early Tuesday, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Austin Edwards with the sheriff’s office said an emergency call came into the station at approximately 12:30 a.m. He said a single car had crashed into a barrier and a tree near 12041 South and 5600 West.

The child was under 2 years old, he said, but the mother’s age was not known.

Austin said life-saving measures were performed at the scene of the crash, and both victims were taken to the hospital where they later died.

Utah Highway Patrol, Payson Police Department and Santaquin City Police Department all assisted with the crash on scene.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation later Tuesday morning.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

