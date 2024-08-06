Person killed by deputy gunfire in Weber County neighborhood

WEST HAVEN, Weber County — A person was shot and killed by two deputies Monday in a West Haven neighborhood, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said its deputies responded to a call made by a family member of the person, who told dispatch that the person had been striking them and threatening self-harm. Deputies arrived to a “chaotic scene” at a home and began communicating with the person.

The person had a weapon and had access to children inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

“The situation escalated, resulting in two deputies firing shots and striking the individual,” the sheriff’s office said, in a statement.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene afterward by medical crews. It was not clear whether family members were present during the shooting, or if it occurred inside or outside the home.

The two deputies who fired the shots were placed on leave Monday while the investigation into the shooting was conducted.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and emphasize the availability of resources for anyone struggling with thoughts of self-harm,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.