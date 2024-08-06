Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Salt Lake County apartment complex

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was found dead in a Glendale apartment unit late Monday by the Salt Lake City Police Department. Police said the man appeared to have died of gunshot wounds.

SLCPD said its emergency dispatch received a call minutes before midnight Tuesday. The caller reported an unresponsive man on the ground inside an apartment at 1600 West Snow Queen Place. When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took action to perform lifesaving aid to no avail, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it is investigating the homicide but there was no suspect information to be released to the public as of later Tuesday morning. No arrests were made as of then.

SLCPD said it was working with the medical examiner to confirm the man’s cause of death and identity, and to notify his next of kin.

Police requested anyone with information or photos and videos during the time of the shooting in the area to call 801-799-3000, or submit an anonymous tip referencing case number 24-178422.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.