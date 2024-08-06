PARIS — The Americans went head-to-head in heat three, but it was all Sam Watson as he set a new world record time of 4.75 seconds to beat Zach Hammer.

The seeding and first elimination portions of the 2024 Paris Olympics took place on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Southlake’s Sam Watson breaks speed climbing record in qualifying at 4.75. He’d held world record before it was broken earlier this morning. — Kevin Sherrington (@KSherringtonDMN) August 6, 2024

Watson, the third seed, faced his teammate, Zach Hammer, with a spot in the speed climbing quarterfinals on the line. Watson exploded out of the gate and when all was said and done, had re-written the record books with his climb.

The men’s sport climbing quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will be held on Thursday, August 8.

About Zach Hammer & Sam Watson

Originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zach Hammer began climbing at three years old and first competed at the Youth National Championships when he was nine. He qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after competing in the Olympic Qualifier series in Budapest, Hungary.

Hammer set a personal best of 5.12 seconds at the 2024 National Team Trials.

Sam Watson started climbing at five years old while growing up in Southlake, Texas. Weston has competed in two World Youth Championships and two World Cups. He qualified for the Paris Olympics after winning gold at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Watson’s personal speed climb best is 5.02 seconds.

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for over 10,000 athletes.

