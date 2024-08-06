2024 Paris Olympic coverage
OLYMPICS

Book shop selling bottled water from River Seine as souvenir in Paris

Aug 6, 2024, 11:38 AM | Updated: 11:46 am

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


PARIS — As KSL TV reporter Tamara Vaifanua shopped her way through Paris during the 2024 Olympic Games, she searched for souvenirs to bring back to Utah. Expecting antiques, books, art or silk scarves, she came across something a bit more sentimental.

Found at a local shop called Messy Nessy’s near Notre Dame, Vaifanua found a bottle of water! But it wasn’t just any bottle of water, it was water from the River Seine.

The store’s owner Vanessa Graal said she filled up a jug with river water, filtered it through a Brita filter four or five times, and put it in small glass bottles.

Graal said she wanted to sell the Seine to give tourists something more memorable than a regular souvenir. She considers the Seine to be the main artery of Paris, and said she wanted to highlight its history since the shop isn’t far from the river. It just made sense.

A woman from Minnesota was at the shop at the same time KSL TV stopped by — she said she saw the chatter online and had to pick one up.

All in good fun, locals get a laugh out of it but appreciate the souvenir’s uniqueness. She said there are people who are disgusted by it, and she understands.

But she’s selling out … and she’ll keep filling the bottles as long as there’s demand. Bottles can be purchased for 20 euros.

Vaifanua has also been touring sites and food in Paris during her stay. Tune in to KSL TV or watch live on the KSL+ app.

More: Exclusive news, stories and highlights from the Paris Olympics on KSL TV and KSL Sports.

