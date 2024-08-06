SALT LAKE CITY — With partly cloudy skies along the Wasatch Front, Tuesday will be hot with a chance to be record-breaking in Salt Lake City, according to KSL TV’s meteorologists.

Afternoon temperatures Tuesday will reach the triple digits and are likely to break the 2019 record of 102 F, with a forecast of 103. Wednesday is likely to be less hot but is still forecast to hit 100 in Salt Lake City.

Moab is forecast to hit 106 Tuesday, with St. George expected to reach 108. Both areas are expected to retain high temperatures overnight, with St. George only dropping to a low of 82 and not dipping below 80 until Friday, with a forecast low of 79. Moab and the popular recreation areas that surround it will also be dangerously hot through the weekend.

There is an excessive heat warning over much of Utah through 11 p.m. Tuesday, described as “dangerouly hot conditions with multiple days of high temperatures up to 104 expected along with little overnight relief,” by the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service. This is not only for the Wasatch Front but the Great Salt Lake desert and mountain areas and Juab and Millard counties.

Tooele and Rush vallies, Cash Valley, the western Uinta basin, the San Rafael Swell, southwest Utah, south-central Utah, Capitol Reef National Park, and its vicinity, and western Canyonlands are under an urgent heat advisory.

There is heat-related warnings in most of the populated areas of Utah. Some mountain cities, such as Park City, are not under the advisory but are still expected to reach the 90s Tuesday.

“Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extrememe heat events,” NWS said. “Heat stress is cumulative, with multiple days of hot temperatures and poor overnight recoveries increase the chances of heat illness.”

AUGUST OUTLOOK: Here’s what we normally see during the month of August in Salt Lake City. Over 20 days in the 90s! #utwx 🥵 pic.twitter.com/XUrbwCd20e — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) August 2, 2024

Anyone outside is advised to drink plenty of fluids and to stay in air-conditioned areas when possible.

“Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” NWS said.

“Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.” Parents and caretakers are reminded to not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles.

When outdoors, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and try to limit strenuous activities to early morning and evening. Those working outdoors and recommended to schedule frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

“Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.”

Any travel impacts of the heat can be checked at udottraffic.utah.gov.

For specific weather forecasts see ksl.com/weather/forecast.