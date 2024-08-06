2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Salt Lake City police eliminate rank of captain, introduce new ‘commander’ position

Aug 6, 2024, 12:30 PM

The Salt Lake City Police Department is eliminating the rank of captain in its department and is introducing the title of "commander" to its administrative structure. (Ben B. Braun, Deseret News)

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is eliminating the rank of captain in its department.

Instead, a new appointed position — police commander — will be introduced to the department’s senior command structure.

“This change is the next step in the implementation of modern policing practices for our department. The impact to city services is expected to be wholly positive through enhanced efficiency, accountability and innovation. The restructuring will be cost-neutral for the department’s budget and the mayor’s office and city council are aware of and supportive of this initiative,” Salt Lake City police spokesman Brent Weisberg said.

With the creation of the commander position, Weisberg said having an additional administrative layer — the captain’s position — “is not an organizational best practice nor is it in the best interest of our department.”

‘Increased responsibilities’

The commander will report to the chief and deputy chiefs.

There are currently seven captains in the department plus an eighth position that is vacant. All police captains will automatically be considered for one of the new commander positions. Those who are not selected or do not wish to be considered will be eligible to receive a severance package, he said.

Commanders will not simply get a name change and perform the same duties as captains. Weisberg says the commander position includes “significantly increased responsibilities” in the areas of scope of duty, communication and “engaged leadership.”

“As a department, we have been steadily incorporating best practices for modern policing. This change is the next step in the implementation of modern policing practices for our department. The duties of the police commander position include significantly increased responsibilities and there will be greater accountability, leadership, and innovation for our executive leadership team, the department, and ultimately the community,” he said.

Details still being worked out

As of Tuesday, it was still undetermined how many commander positions will be created and when the decisions will be made.

“The final number will be based on the operational needs of the department as determined by the chief,” Weisberg said.

The search for commanders will not be limited to just those who are currently captains within the department.

“The responsibility for identifying and selecting the strongest candidates for the position of police commander rests solely with Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. Once Chief Brown has completed the interview process and identified his preferred candidates, he will then request Mayor Erin Mendenhall to formally appoint them, as outlined in state statute. While the mayor holds the ultimate authority to confirm the appointments, she does not participate in the hiring process,” Weisberg said.

