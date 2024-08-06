Body of the man gone missing at Willard Bay is recovered

WILLARD, BOX ELDER — The body of a 51-year-old man who went missing at Willard Bay over the weekend has been located, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

Rangers found the body of Robert Mittendorf in the far southeast corner of an area referred to as Freeway Bay, according to the DNR.

Mittendorf, of Weber County, went missing in the lake on Saturday evening. He was swimming with his son near their boat when an unexpected storm rolled in around 9 p.m.

The family also confirmed Mittendorf had been located with an update on Facebook.

Three family members who were with Mittendorf attempted to locate him, but were unable to do so.

