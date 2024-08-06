2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weather alert: Dangerous heat
60 In 60: #19 Utah’s Jaylon Glover (Running Back)

Aug 6, 2024, 1:55 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 19 is University of Utah running back Jaylon Glover.

 

Glover makes it five consecutive Utes on this season’s 60 in 60 list. He joins recent Utah players No. 21 Dorian Singer (WR), No. 22 Zemaiah Vaughn (CB), No. 23 Connor O’Toole (DE), No. 25 Money Parks (WR), No. 26 Michael Mokofisi (OL),  No. 35 Jaren Kump (OL), and No. 36 Landen King (TE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Jaylon Glover

Glover was a prep standout at Lake Gibson High School in Florida, finishing his high school career with 6,096 yards rushing and 80 touchdowns on the ground. He left Lake Gibson with 32 career 100-yard rushing games.

Glover carried the ball 272 times as a prep senior, racking up 2,073 yards and 26 touchdowns. He finished the season earning 6A Player of the Year and was named  Lakeland Ledger’s All-County Big School Offensive Player of the Year. Glover was first-team all-state as a junior.

The three-star recruit joined Utah ahead of the 2022 season and went on to play nine games, making two starts. Glover found the end zone four times as a true freshman while running for 360 yards.

Glover’s numbers got better across the board as a sophomore, as he saw action in all 13 games in 2023. He picked up 562 yards and scored two TDs while adding seven catches for 67 yards. The Lakeland, Florida native crossed the 100-yard rushing plateau when he carried 17 times for 107 yards against the Colorado Buffaloes.

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #19 Utah’s Jaylon Glover (Running Back)