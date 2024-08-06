BYU WR Kody Epps Gives Rundown On Typical Day At Fall Camp Practice

2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weather alert: Dangerous heat
Aug 6, 2024, 2:06 PM

PROVO, Utah – Kody Epps remains as energetic as ever at BYU football fall camp.

The fifth-year junior enters the 2024 season with momentum after strong performances to close last year against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Epps had 143 receiving yards on 11 catches in those two games.

It was a reminder that when Epps is healthy, he can significantly impact BYU’s offense.

Two years ago, Epps had 459 yards and six touchdown catches for BYU’s offense, which former quarterback Jaren Hall led.

BYU will look to get back to being a high-powered offense this fall. As Epps puts it, execution is the top priority in fall camp.

“Our coaches are throwing in a bunch of our plays and loading our brains with all of our different concepts, all of our blocking schemes, run schemes, and pass schemes,” said Kody Epps to KSL Sports. “So just being able to execute, understand where to line up, the defenders leverage, and how to play off of that.”

Kody Epps walks through a typical day at BYU football fall camp

If that doesn’t sound glamorous, well, welcome to fall camp. Epps is no stranger to what comes with the grind of camp. He laid out what a typical day at camp looks like for him with KSL Sports’ Matt Baiamonte on Cougar Sports Saturday.

“So I wake up every morning, seven o’clock. We have to be here by eight o’clock to get our weigh-in and breakfast in. After that, I eat my breakfast where I sit with Jakob Robinson in the back right corner of the Legends Grille. We sit, we eat, we laugh, say a couple of stupid stuff, before we get ready to go.

“I put my headphones on, go to the training room, and either ask Coach Terrance (Motley) or TJ (Bass) to work on my abductors, hamstrings, and glutes. I go sit in the boots for a little bit. After that, at about nine o’clock, we have meetings. We go to a special teams meeting, lock in on what Coach Poppinga’s talking about for the day—whether it’s working on punts, punt returns, or whatever we’re working on.”

Special teams have been a starting point in Kalani Sitake’s program since he took over as head coach in 2016. Epps said he hopes to contribute this season to Poppinga’s special teams unit in any way he can.

Breaking down the film

After the special teams meeting, it’s time for some film breakdown.

“Then we go to offensive film. Sometimes, I’m a little bit anxious because it’s something I didn’t do well or something I did really well. So I’m always anxious to see or not see. After that, we do a walkthrough or lift. Then we go and get lunch.

“I go down the street to my friend Josh Nelson’s house. They’re out of town right now, so I’m house-sitting the dogs and taking care of them. Go take a little quick nap. Come back. Get taped. Put my headphones on. Get ready for practice. Then, it’s a 30-minute meeting and practice.”

Ending the day with a TV show to pass the time

Once practice is over, it’s time for the essentials to wrap up the day.

“After practice, go get a little bit more rehab by TJ or Terrence, go in there and get some dinner, head home, watch the Bachelorette, and go to sleep.”

Not that he needs to explain, but Epps shared why he wraps up the day with Jenn Tran and The Bachelorette.

“It’s so cringy to me. I don’t even know why I’m watching it,” Epps said. “The punchlines are too cringy for me, but I don’t know. It just passes the time for me to get ready to go to bed.”

There you have it, a day in the life of a veteran Power Four college football player at fall camp.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

