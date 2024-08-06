NHL Releases Projected Lineups For Utah Hockey Club

SALT LAKE CITY – On Monday morning, the National Hockey League posted a projected lineup for the Utah Hockey Club on their Instagram and X accounts.

With a first real look at what the Utah Hockey Club roster could look like this season and how all the lines might shape out, it begs the questions, how do these guys fit together and what kind of a ceiling does this newly relocated team have?

Forwards

Line: Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

This is the starting line for a reason, and that is All-Star Clayton Keller and how well he works alongside Nick Schmaltz. Last season, the two combined for 55 goals and 82 assists, which had them as the one and two in terms of offensive production.

The two just have an undeniable chemistry and are often assisting the other on scoring chances. The best way to score is to get the netminder moving, and while one draws attention, the other finds some open space to get a shot on net.

Line: Lawson Crouse — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Coming in as the second line, this may be the most well-rounded forward trio on the roster. Between the three of Crouse, Cooley and Guenther, they collectively combined for 61 goals and 60 assists.

Another thing about this line is the emergence of Cooley last season. Not only did he take the league by storm in terms of production for a rookie, but it was the pairing of Crouse and Guenther alongside him that really unlocked his playmaking ability.

Now stepping into his second season, watch for him and Guenther to take a leap as they play together for a full year.

Line: Matias Maccelli — Nick Bjugstad — Josh Doan

Despite only winning 36 games last season and missing the playoffs, scoring goals really wasn’t an issue and that remains true throughout most of these projected lines.

Maccelli and Bjugstad are another duo that work well together, and Maccelli is a maestro at creating for his teammates. Last season, he finished with 40 total assists, second most on the team.

As for Doan, he’s a young prospect with a lot of potential. Last year he scored 26 with 46 total points in 62 appearances with the teams AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners.

Line: Alexander Kerfoot — Jack McBain — Kevin Stenlund

Finishing up the forwards, the fourth line is where things get questionable in terms of projection. Alexander Kerfoot and Jack McBain will likely be on that line, but there is no way that Liam O’Brien doesn’t make the third or fourth units given his skillset and after just signing a three-year deal this offseason.

Defenseman

Line: Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

If there was one thing the club desperately needed after last season, it was defense. So, making the trade for Sergachev was a massive move in the right direction and a statement for what this club is trying to do, which is consistently getting to the playoffs and competing.

Pairing this top 10 defender, who is also a very offensive minded player, with a guy like Sean Durzi makes a lot of sense. Durzi was one of the team’s assist leaders last season (32) and together, the pair should be leading the defensive unit as the top line.

Line: Juuso Valimaki — John Marino

Continuing to the second line, fans can begin to get a sense of why the club made the trades and acquisitions that they did this summer.

Again, strengthening the defense was a top priority and John Marino was an excellent addition as he’s a very defensive-minded player who can also chip in offensively.

Line: Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Wrapping things up with last defensive line, Ian Cole is a seasoned veteran and former Stanely Cup Champion who brings a ton of experience and depth to this team. Pairing him with the young and talented Kesselring makes a lot of sense in terms of development and a versatile third line.

Goalies:

Connor Ingram

Unsurprisingly, Connor Ingram should continue to be the starting goaltender for the Club moving forward. Last season, Ingram appeared in 50 games with 48 starts, a record of 23-21-3 and a .907 save percentage.

Karel Vejmelka

Again, no surprise here. Vejmelka was the No. 2 goaltender last season and should continue that role in 2024-25.

What kind of ceiling does this team have?

Looking at how this roster has been reconstructed for the upcoming season, it’s clear that the Club is ready to take this team to the next level in their rebuild. While the last couple seasons have been more about acquiring and developing young players, this summer was focused on adding much needed defensive talent and experience.

So what is their ceiling? First, maybe second round of the playoffs. It is still unknown how quickly this team is going to mesh given how many trades and acquisitions they made. But, if it works well and fast, this team should be competing for a playoff spot and may surprise a lot of people with their improvement.

