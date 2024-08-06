USA Basketball advances to semifinal with blowout win over Brazil

PARIS, France – USA Basketball advanced to the semifinal of the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 122-87 blowout win over Brazil in the quarterfinal.

Leading the way for USA Basketball in their win over Brazil was Devin Booker with 18 points, including five three-pointers. Anthony Edwards posted 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Joel Embiid dropped 14 points, all in the first half, along with seven rebounds. Anthony Davis chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds. LeBron James nearly had a double-double with 12 points and nine assists. Kevin Durant added 11 points and four rebounds.

For Brazil, Bruno Caboclo had a game-high 30 points, along with six rebounds. Georginho De Paula was the only other Brazilian to score in double figures with 15 points.

Hot Second Quarter Gives USA Basketball Big Lead Over Brazil

The United States didn’t waste any time getting off to a strong start against Brazil, taking an 18-11 lead with 4:21 left in the opening quarter. Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, and Devin Booker had 14 of USA Basketball’s 18 points.

After the nearly six-minute stretch, the United States ended the first quarter on a 15-10 run to take a 33-21 lead. Devin Booker led the way with nine points, while Joel Embiid added eight points.

For Brazil, Bruno Caboclo dropped seven points to lead the way.

The United States jumped out to an 8-0 run to start the second quarter, thanks to their bench. Brazil fought back to force Team USA to call a timeout with a 40-26 lead with 5:30 remaining until halftime.

Brazil came into the game undersized compared to the United States and Team USA took advantage of it by attacking the paint. They had 22 points in the paint when they had a 52-36 lead with 2:35 remaining in the first half.

The United States ended the second quarter on a 15-0 run to take a 63-36 lead at the break. Joel Embiid led all scorers with 14 points, to go with his seven rebounds. LeBron James had 10 points, eight assists, and three steals. USA Basketball shot 59 percent from the field, while knocking down six of their 12 three-point attempts.

For Brazil, Marcelinho Huertas and Bruno Caboclo led the way with nine points apiece. As a team, they shot 34 percent from the field and made just five of their 17 attempts from downtown.

USA Basketball Cruises To Semifinals Against Brazil At Paris Olympics

Midway through the third quarter, Stephen Curry shot a three-pointer. Anthony Davis grabbed the ball with his right hand and threw down a putback slam over Gui Santos. That play fired up the United States.

Devin Booker had a big third quarter, scoring 10 points, helping the United States take a 94-69 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant passed Lisa Leslie as the all-time leading scorer in USA Basketball history, both men’s and women’s.

Team USA will face Serbia in the semifinals on Thursday, August 8 at 9:30 a.m. MT on Peacock. The winner will move on to the Gold Medal game to face either France or Germany.

