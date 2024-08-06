2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weather alert: Dangerous heat
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUMMER GAMES

Three of the four Team USA climbers advance in their events

Aug 6, 2024, 4:50 PM

Sam Watson of Team United States celebrates after setting a new world record of 4.75 seconds during...

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: Sam Watson of Team United States celebrates after setting a new world record of 4.75 seconds during the Men's Speed, Qualification Seeding on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

PARIS — After day two of Olympic sports climbing in the 2024 Summer Games, three U.S. climbers advanced to the next day, with one climber breaking a world record.

Two women are primed to grab a spot in the finals after finishing in the top five in the bouldering round.

Brooke Raboutou, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics, finished in third place in the qualifier round with a score of 83.7 out of 100, including three out of four tops, which means she made it to the top of her wall.

Raboutou’s score puts her in a good position to advance even after Thursday’s lead competition.

“Yeah, I’m happy. I went out determined, and I still think I have room for improvement,” Raboutou told KSL TV. I was definitely distracted at times, but overall, I’m really happy that I was able to be present in the moment.”

Her teammate, Natalia Grossman, also had a good day, coming in fifth place with a score of 69.2. Grossman completed two tops during her round.

“A little jittery on the first climb, but I feel like I started to find my flow,” Grossman said. “Definitely had some moments where my mind started to wander, but on the last climb, I was able to bring it back.”

Two U.S. Women’s Sport Climbers In Top-Five Following Bouldering Round

Meanwhile, the U.S. Men’s team also had good results. In speed climbing, in his first Olympic climb, Sam Watson set a world record that previously belonged to him. He scaled the wall in 4.75 seconds, allowing him to move on to Thursday’s quarterfinal.

“I believe I can be faster, too, which is the best part of it. I just felt like everything came together at once,” Watson said.

Unfortunately, he faced his U.S. teammate, Zach Hammer, who was knocked out of the competition. But Hammer said he is not upset about his loss and enjoys every minute of his Olympic experience.

“I’m happy to say that I did enjoy the whole process,” Hammer said. “Even though I am tearing up right now, that is just because I care so much, but I did really enjoy it.”

All four of the climbers trained with USA Climbing in Salt Lake City to prepare for their events.

36 athletes with ties to Utah will take part in Paris Olympics

KSL 5 TV Live

Summer Games

A watch party was hosted at Layton Commons Park to watch Utah Olympian Courtney Wayment compete in ...

Shelby Lofton, Tamara Vaifanua

Community gathers to watch hometown hero compete in Olympics

Cheers could be heard from Layton Commons Park Tuesday as the community gathered together to watch a hometown hero compete in the Olympics.

11 hours ago

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 04: Gold medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Team Ukraine celebrates during the...

Hanna Arhirova and John Leicester, Associated Press

At the Paris Olympics, it’s no longer be personal for Ukraine’s athletes. This time, it’s war

For Ukrainian athletes, the Paris Olympics are more than just sports. They're a way to draw attention to their country's fight for survival against Russia — a sort of war on another battlefield.

15 hours ago

LILLE, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Joel Embiid #11 of Team United States gestures towards the crowd during ...

Trevor Allen, KSL Sports

USA Basketball advances to semifinal with blowout win over Brazil

USA Basketball advanced to the semifinal of the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 122-87 blowout win over Brazil in the quarterfinal.

16 hours ago

Sam Watson...

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Sam Watson sets men’s speed climbing world record to reach quarterfinals

The Americans went head-to-head in heat three, but it was all Sam Watson as he set a new world record time of 4.75 seconds to beat Zach Hammer.

21 hours ago

Kenneth Rooks of Team USA competes during the Men's 3000m Steeplechase of the Olympic Games in Pari...

Tamara Vaifanua

Former BYU track athlete qualifies for steeplechase final at Paris Olympics, end of the road for two others

A former BYU track athlete earned a spot in the steeplechase final for the 2024 Summer Games, while two other BYU athletes ended their Olympic journey on Tuesday.

2 days ago

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using a remote camera positioned above...

Alex Cabrero

US woman climber speeds through Olympic competition while Men’s team struggles through day one

A U,S. woman momentary broke an Olympic world record in speed climbing on Monday as the Men's team struggled to keep up on day one.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Three of the four Team USA climbers advance in their events