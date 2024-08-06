Woman died in ‘minor crash’, officials suspect medical incident

THOMPSON SPRINGS, Grand County — A woman died in a ‘minor crash’ east of Green River Tuesday, officials suspect a medical incident may have contributed.

The woman was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, approximately 23 miles east of Green River when her “vehicle went off the road and had a very minor crash,” Luitenant Cam Roden told KSL TV.

Officials suspect there could have been a medical incident that caused her to go off the roadway.

Roden reported that troopers arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene.

The right lane of I-70 westbound is closed. It is estimated to reopen at approximately 5:45 p.m.

This story is developing and may be updated as KSL TV receives more information from officials.