BYU Adds New Premium Seating Inside LaVell Edwards Stadium

PROVO, Utah – LaVell Edwards Stadium will have sections that feature new-look seating during the 2024 BYU football season.

On the east sideline’s section 33A, table tops with chairs around the tables were added. Then, in section eight of the west sideline, mesh chair backs were installed with drink rails in front of the seats.

The company that installed the new premium seating is 4Topps, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Huge 4Topps Seating Upgrade for @BYUfootball🔥 The West side has upgraded their bench seats to row seats and drink rails. 👏 On the East side, 4Topps tables were added throughout section 33A. 👀 Shoutout to our awesome 4Topps installers, and our amazing partners!🤩 pic.twitter.com/d9TPkerJOM — 4Topps Premium Seating (@4ToppsSeating) August 6, 2024

Last season, 4Topps added Bleacher Seats in sections 3, 7, 103, and 107 of the west sideline. This year’s premium seating install is their latest project inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The sections with the new seating for the 2024 season are in sections that were designated for Corporate Sponsors of BYU Athletics last season.

LaVell Edwards Stadium’s capacity was 63,470 seats before the added premium seats. A BYU football spokesperson indicated that the stadium’s updated capacity will be available soon.

With Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC, BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium is the largest venue in the 16-team Big 12. The closest one to BYU’s capacity is Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium at 61,500.

Upgrades at LaVell Edwards Stadium for 2024 season

Along with the new premium seating, other upgrades at LES this season include a new playing field surface and LED lights that can change colors.

BYU football opens the 2024 season against Southern Illinois from the Football Championship Subdivision on Saturday, August 31 at 6 p.m. (MT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio.

