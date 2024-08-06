2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weather alert: Dangerous heat
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Provo’s newest elementary school set to open soon on former BYU property

Aug 6, 2024, 5:10 PM | Updated: 5:35 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

PROVO — A new $44 million elementary school in Provo is expected to welcome students in just a few months.

Wasatch Elementary School has sat for 75 years on 900 East across from Brigham Young University.

The old building for Wasatch Elementary School, which has been around for 75 years. (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV) The old building of Wasatch Elementary School, which sat on land that is now owned by BYU after a land-swap for the new location. (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV) Wasatch Elementary School in Provo has sat for 75 years on 900 East across from BYU. (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV)

After the first of the year, it will move to its new home a few blocks east on Locust Lane – on land the school district acquired in a land swap with BYU.

Construction workers were busy Tuesday working to finish the new school, which has a somewhat unusual look.

“This property was basically empty property on a hill,” Caleb Price, communications director at the Provo School District, said. “Some unique work had to be done just to make the property level and safe.”

That led to the construction of giant retaining walls which look kind of like a fortress. But Price said the new school will be a “new, modern building,” and will be a better fit for the roughly 600 students that will go there.

The old building for Wasatch Elementary School, which has been around for 75 years. (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV) The old building of Wasatch Elementary School, which sat on land that is now owned by BYU after a land-swap for the new location. (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV) Wasatch Elementary School in Provo has sat for 75 years on 900 East across from BYU. (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV)

“We’re excited for it to open,” Price said. “We’re excited to be able to provide this building for our students.”

But it’s also bittersweet saying goodbye to the old Wasatch School, which has served students since 1949 (including the KSL journalist reporting this story).

In 2021, the school district traded the old school to nearby BYU in exchange for the land where the new school was being built.

There is no word yet on future plans for the old Wasatch property, a BYU spokesperson told KSL TV Tuesday.

Down the street from the new school, Eva Bergius has watched the dusty and noisy construction for many months.

“It’s great to have a new school,” Bergius said. “I used to be a teacher, so I love the school environment.”

But she’s trying to get used to its unusual look.

“It’s a monster,” Bergius said, laughing. “A big monster.”

Still, she plans to walk through the new school when it’s finished, and she hopes for the best as she gets used to having it down the street.

“It will be good when they are done,” she said.

The new Wasatch Elementary School will likely open in January during the middle of the school year, Price said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

KSL Investigators shop at different stores to find out who has the cheapest school supplies. (Matth...

Matt Gephardt

School supplies: Here’s what you can expect to pay at five retailers in Utah

For the fifth straight year, the KSL Investigators hit the same five retailers for school supplies: Walmart, Target, Dollar General, Smith’s, and Amazon.

10 hours ago

The Lehi City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, to move the issue of spliting the Al...

Dan Rascon and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

8 cities to decide if Alpine School District split should be on November ballot

Eight different cities will decide Tuesday if a split of the Alpine School District should be on the November ballot.

15 hours ago

Malachi Smith meditates during a mindfulness session in his classroom at Roberta T. Smith Elementar...

Sharon Johnson, The Associated Press

More US schools are taking breaks for meditation. Teachers say it helps students’ mental health

The third-grade students at Roberta T. Smith Elementary School had only a few days until summer vacation, and an hour until lunch, but there was no struggle to focus as they filed into the classroom. They were ready for one of their favorite parts of the day.

3 days ago

Library at Tooele High School on March 20, 2023. Thirteen books will be taken off the shelves of ev...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

13 books removed from all public school libraries in Utah

Thirteen books will be taken off the shelves at every public school library in Utah after the State Board of Education ordered their removal Friday.

4 days ago

FILE (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...

Deanie Wimmer and Annie Knox, KSL TV

AI Revolution: How one Utah teacher and a student say AI brings learning to life

KSL explores how emerging technology is already helping one teacher get creative in the classroom.

5 days ago

The Alpine Schook District is proposing a 12.2% property tax increase and plans to hold a public he...

Daniel Woodruff

Alpine School District wants to raise taxes for the sixth time in 10 years

The Alpine School District is proposing a 12.2% property tax increase and plans to hold a public hearing on the matter next month. If approved, it would be the sixth tax hike in 10 years for taxpayers in the school district.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Provo’s newest elementary school set to open soon on former BYU property