Community gathers to watch hometown hero compete in Olympics

LAYTON — Cheers could be heard from Layton Commons Park Tuesday, as the community gathered together to watch a hometown hero compete in the Olympics.

Former BYU runner Courtney Wayment competed for a medal Tuesday in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Underneath the pavilion, friends and competitors rallied together to watch.

“She used to live on my street, so I know her personally,” Elija Sayama, a cross-country runner, said. “She also helps my cross-country team.”

Wayment worked extremely hard to earn a spot in the finals, and she showed her fans tonight she’s constantly battling.

“She was part of our youth group,” Jeremy Walker, a family friend, said. “We’re so very proud of her. She always had a lot of determination and dedication.”

Walker said they watched her run in college, at the NCAA championships, and in the qualifiers in 2020. “We were watching all the races with her.”

The Davis High standout stayed in the back of the pack for most of the race. Then, she told KSL TV, the wheels came off, and it was hard to make up the gap.

She ended up finishing 12th but was the top American final.

“I think no matter who wins, they should be celebrated,” Sayama said. “And also the people who don’t take first or get a medal, they should all be celebrated because it’s very hard to make it.”

She’s considered a hometown hero, and a humble one too.

“She’s just very motivational. And it’s great to know that, like even coming from small origins, you can still be amazing,” Sayama said.

Wayment is a role model, from her head to her incredibly fast feet.

Between spoonfuls of shaved ice, there were nerves while she ran. At each turn, she inspired young runners to dream big.

“I’m probably not going to be in the Olympics,” Sayama said. “But I do know that it would be amazing to reach big goals that I have, and that I can do it in any way possible.”

It didn’t end the way she hoped, but she told KSL TV the experience would help her grow as a runner. At the park, there was no doubt that Wayment had made her mark.

“We are just blown away. So proud of her,” Rosa Griffin, Wayment’s childhood neighbor, said. “She is 12th in the whole world, like, top American.”

Griffin said that she’s seen Wayment improve in every race she’s done. “The times these women are running at are just beyond human in my opinion.”

People from neighboring cities attended the watch party as well, especially people from Kaysville, where Wayment attended high school.

Wayment thanked all her family and friends who have supported her on this journey, and we can’t wait to see her back on this stage again.