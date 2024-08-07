2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weather alert: Dangerous heat
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

8 cities to decide if Alpine School District split should be on November ballot

Aug 6, 2024, 6:27 PM | Updated: Aug 7, 2024, 9:26 am

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON AND LAUREN STEINBRECHER, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK — Eight different cities voted Tuesday to place the decision of an Alpine School District split on the November ballot.

The Alpine School District is the state’s largest district with more than 84,000 students. For months now, debates and public comment have been taking place in a variety of Utah County cities on whether the district should be split into two or possibly three different districts.

Six city councils, including Alpine, Lehi, Cedar Hills, American Fork, Draper and Highland, approved asking voters if they want to form a Central School District. While the remaining two city councils, Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs, approved asking voters if they want to create a West School District, which would include the town of Fairfield.

Alpine was the first city to cast its vote at noon on Tuesday. The vote was unanimous by the Alpine City Council to put the issue on the November ballot. One city official told KSL TV that it’s a no-brainer which way the council should vote.

“I feel like you can’t go wrong by allowing the people to make the choice and that’s what we are allowing the people to do instead of preventing them from having that option,” said Alpine Mayor Carla Merrill.

Lehi was the second city to vote at 4 p.m. Lehi also voted unanimously to move the issue to the November ballot.

“I think it’s the best route because it puts it in the hands of the voters. I think that was always the best option,” said Heather Newell, of the Lehi City Council.

Newell said splitting the district will give more attention to the students.

“Being able to go from seven school board members to possibly 21. It would mean a lot of representation from people who are in the community that could help it, that would be a real great bonus,” she said.

Saratoga Springs, Cedar Hills, and American Fork then took up the vote during their council meetings starting at 6 pm.

They each followed in Alpine and Lehi’s footsteps.

American Fork City Council member Staci Carroll explained that they’re trying to figure out how to position themselves so their residents “can be in the best situation possible.”

“I’m hoping that this will give them opportunities and choices so that they can make decisions for themselves,” she said.

She said American Fork is right on the edge of the possible split, and would serve as the boundary between school districts.

It would mean, Carroll said, that neighbors in some neighborhoods could be split into two different districts, with some technically living in Pleasant Grove and remaining in the Alpine School District.

“I’m hoping that there could be — if there was a potential split — there could be some agreements in place that would help make sure that everybody is taken care of, especially along the border,” Carroll said.

Lastly, Draper, Eagle Mountain, and Highland City discussed the issue during their 7 p.m. meetings. Each gave the green light, with Highland City making the final decision of the day.

City leaders described reading and listening to thousands of citizen comments between public hearings, emails, website submission, phone calls, and in-person.

Highland City Mayor Kurt Ostler said he heard concerns for and against a school district split, but that in going through public comments, most agreed with bringing it to the ballot.

“That’s what we were hearing, is that that will be one of the top things I’d like to have, is to have it be presented,” he said.

Ostler indicated that constituents had questions over a district split’s impact on school district assets, city taxes, teacher employment, school programs, etc.

He said a study was done to look at a Central School District.

“That study came back that, yes, it would be feasible to do the district split,” Ostler said. “And it actually showed it would probably be financially beneficial for the Central School District.”

If approved during the November election, voters would elect new school board members and work would begin to initiate a split, with the new districts becoming operational in July 2027.

The fine details would have to be hammered out along the way, and Ostler said a new board would vote on some of those decisions like taxes.

For now, he expects the coming months to be focused on education, with a push by advocates from both sides.

Ostler knows the conversation amongst citizens will continue.

“We’re asking for them to come engage, to educate,” Ostler said. “And then we ask for them to vote.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

KSL Investigators shop at different stores to find out who has the cheapest school supplies. (Matth...

Matt Gephardt

School supplies: Here’s what you can expect to pay at five retailers in Utah

For the fifth straight year, the KSL Investigators hit the same five retailers for school supplies: Walmart, Target, Dollar General, Smith’s, and Amazon.

10 hours ago

Wasatch Elementary School in Provo is set to open in a new location in January, 2025. (Stuart Johns...

Daniel Woodruff

Provo’s newest elementary school set to open soon on former BYU property

A new $44 million elementary school in Provo is expected to welcome students in just a few months.

16 hours ago

Malachi Smith meditates during a mindfulness session in his classroom at Roberta T. Smith Elementar...

Sharon Johnson, The Associated Press

More US schools are taking breaks for meditation. Teachers say it helps students’ mental health

The third-grade students at Roberta T. Smith Elementary School had only a few days until summer vacation, and an hour until lunch, but there was no struggle to focus as they filed into the classroom. They were ready for one of their favorite parts of the day.

3 days ago

Library at Tooele High School on March 20, 2023. Thirteen books will be taken off the shelves of ev...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

13 books removed from all public school libraries in Utah

Thirteen books will be taken off the shelves at every public school library in Utah after the State Board of Education ordered their removal Friday.

4 days ago

FILE (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...

Deanie Wimmer and Annie Knox, KSL TV

AI Revolution: How one Utah teacher and a student say AI brings learning to life

KSL explores how emerging technology is already helping one teacher get creative in the classroom.

5 days ago

The Alpine Schook District is proposing a 12.2% property tax increase and plans to hold a public he...

Daniel Woodruff

Alpine School District wants to raise taxes for the sixth time in 10 years

The Alpine School District is proposing a 12.2% property tax increase and plans to hold a public hearing on the matter next month. If approved, it would be the sixth tax hike in 10 years for taxpayers in the school district.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

8 cities to decide if Alpine School District split should be on November ballot