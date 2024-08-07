2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Dry Fork Fire started near Big Creek Canyon

Aug 6, 2024, 7:19 PM | Updated: 8:43 pm

Dry Fork Fire in Rich county near Big Creek Road and Big Creek Canyon. (Utah Fire Info)...

Dry Fork Fire in Rich county near Big Creek Road and Big Creek Canyon. (Utah Fire Info)

(Utah Fire Info)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


RANDOLPH, Rich County — A new fire started Tuesday near Big Creek Canyon in Rich County, officials said.

UPDATE: At approximately 8:40 p.m., Utah Fire Info reported the Dry Fork Fire was an estimated 1,140 acres.

The Dry Fork Fire has reportedly reached 1,140 acres Tuesday night. (Utah Fire Info)

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Dry Fork Fire was estimated to be between 20 and 30 acres at approximately 5:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the Rich County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the fire was moving and said ranchers are allowed to retrieve their stock at their own risk. Officials are working to find a location where the animals can be loaded safely onto trucks and trailers.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Randolph and Big Creek Road.

This story is developing and may be updated as KSL TV receives new information from officials.

