Utah Football Gaining Clarity Along The Offensive Line

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football is nearly halfway through its second week of fall camp. This is typically when things start to ramp up and specific position group battles get a bit more competitive.

There are a couple of specific position groups, namely quarterback and running back, that need some answers and Kyle Whittingham has provided updates on those. One position group that seems to have most of it’s questions resolved though is the offensive line.

How clear is the picture along Utah’s offensive line?

Key to Utah’s success this year, and every year really, is the offensive line. This season in particular will be vital for coaches to get the offensive line performing at a high level given the importance of protecting quarterback Cam Rising.

Fall camp will allow coaches to identify who will be able to contribute to that effort this season. The encouraging news is that coaches already have a good idea of their starting unit.

“We’ve got the starting five across the front that are playing together right now. We’ve worked with the first O-line, the same five guys from day one, and they’re doing a good job.”

Not only do they have a good picture on the top five but the second unit as well. “We’ve got five behind them that are doing a good job and we’ve got two or three guys that aren’t practicing yet, that will also figure into that 6-10.”

Spencer Fano is primed for a big leap

Utah needs offensive linemen to step up and become difference-makers and that conversation starts with sophomore Spencer Fano.

After a Freshman All-American campaign last year, Fano feels so much more comfortable and well-rounded in his game as he enters his second season.

“Oh, it’s so much different, last year I was so stressed before every practice but this year I really feel like the game has slowed down for me,” Fano shared.

Not only has the speed of the game become more comfortable but Fano has worked hard to put on the addition mass he needed to compete at an even higher level. The additional size and strength should address an area of his game that needed some improvement.

He’ll also be making the move from left tackle to right tackle, which is his more natural position. “I feel like I’m fine at either position but yeah, I played my whole high school career at right tackle, I feel like it’s really comfortable for me.

All of that should lead to an even better performance from Fano this season and he seems primed to make a big leap forward in his game.

What new player could make a big impact on the offensive line this season?

“‘New’ in terms of haven’t had a lot of playing time would be Caleb Lomu, who’s got a great opportunity to get a lot of playing time this season and hold onto his starting left tackle spot,” offensive line coach Jim Harding shared.

Lomu is a 6-foot-5, 305-pounder who joined the program last summer as a part of Utah’s highest-rated signing class. Just like Fano, he was considered one of the top tackles in the 2023 crop of prospects. He has a tremendous combination of size and athleticism that makes him a promising young tackle.

Coach Whittingham previously stated that had Lomu enrolled early like Fano did, he too likely would have figured into the mix last season as a true freshman.

However, he redshirted last season but has had a very good off-season. He came into fall camp with a fairly firm grasp on the starting left tackle position. Through the first week of camp, he seems to have played well and strengthened his hold on that spot.

What does the two-deep look like along the line?

Obviously, according to coach Whittingham it seems the starting unit is pretty set. There is a pretty good idea of what that group looks like.

The second unit has a long way to go before it’s finalized. Players will be jockeying for positions through the end of camp. However, here is a best guess at what the two-deep looks like at the moment for Utah:

Left Tackle: Lomu, Williams

Left Guard: Togiai, Harrison

Center: Kump, Maea

Right Guard: Mokofisi, Olson

Right Tackle: Fano, Kamatule

Keith Olson at right guard has been a very pleasant surprise this offseason. He’s a big body at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds and is a good athlete thanks to his multi-sport background. Sophomore Solatoa Moea’i and true freshman Ike Garcia are noticeably absent from that two-deep but they are absolutely in the mix for the top ten.

Utah Football Schedule

Utah will kick off the season against Southern Utah on August 29. You can find Utah football’s conference schedule here.

