2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weather alert: Dangerous heat
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

‘He was a blessing,’ former prison employee opens up about man set for execution

Aug 6, 2024, 10:53 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY COURTNEY JOHNS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – After spending over 26 years in prison, Taberon Honie is scheduled to be executed this Thursday for the murder of Claudia Benn.

The KSL Investigators reached out to several of Benn’s loved ones who spoke in support of Honie’s execution at his commutation hearing, but none responded.

However, the KSL Investigators interviewed two people who worked with Honie after he murdered Benn. While acknowledging his horrific crime, they said they knew him as a decent man.

Life in prison

Kody Killian worked as a plumber for the Utah State Prison in 2022. He called his time working in the prison a gift and Honie ‘a blessing.’

“Honie was kind. He was considerate. He was courteous,” Killian said.

Honie aided Killian with his work. It was a privilege no other death row inmate earned at the Utah State Prison, according to Honie’s attorneys.

Killian said Honie spent extra time walking the halls, checking in on each inmate, and asking how they were doing.

“Nobody else did that,” Killian said.

Honie’s disciplinary record in prison

Shortly after Killian stopped working for the Utah State Prison, Honie lost his plumbing privileges.

According to prison records, he tested positive for amphetamines on November 30, 2022, and got into a fight with another inmate on July 29, 2023.

Honie attributed the two incidents to his upcoming execution.

Aside from his two most recent write-ups, Honie had six other infractions during his time in prison. Most of the infractions were minor, including having extra blankets and tearing up playing cards.

Claudia Benn’s murder

On July 10, 1998, Honie murdered his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Claudia Benn.

He broke into her home and stabbed her in the neck and pelvic area while her three grandchildren were inside the home.

Honie admitted to police that he planned on raping Benn, but stopped when he realized she was dead. Honie was heavily intoxicated at the time of the murder.

The trial

Stephen McCaughey said defending Honie was the most challenging capital murder case of his career.

“We didn’t really have a defense. I mean, he was intoxicated. He was under the influence of drugs. He didn’t really remember what happened,” McCaughey said. “Our defense really was trying to show his intoxication, trying to minimize wherever we could, knowing that we were going to be asking the jury or the judge to spare his life.”

The trial lasted just two days. The jury spent four hours deliberating and came back with a guilty verdict. All that was left was to decide whether the judge or the jury would sentence Honie.

“Juries in Cedar City have never been known as liberal juries. It’s a very conservative county,” McCaughey told KSL TV.

McCaughey put Honie’s fate in the hands of a judge, hoping he would put more weight on Honie’s difficult upbringing which included abuse, severe poverty, and mental illness.

Honie’s ex also testified that she would be satisfied with life without parole.

The judge sentenced him to death.

McCaughey remembered Honie taking the news well, describing him as stoic.

“You know, he was just basically a quiet, good-natured, easy-to-deal-with client. And I’ve had a lot that are not easy to deal with,” McCaughey said.

Reflecting on Honie

Killian admitted he never spoke to Honie about his past and didn’t know the extent of it until recently.

“All I can tell you is knowing Honie for the time I did, all the people that knew him, he was a good man. And he became something better than what he was,” Killian said.

Honie is 48 years old, just one year younger than Claudia Benn was when he murdered her.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

KSL Investigators shop at different stores to find out who has the cheapest school supplies. (Matth...

Matt Gephardt

School supplies: Here’s what you can expect to pay at five retailers in Utah

For the fifth straight year, the KSL Investigators hit the same five retailers for school supplies: Walmart, Target, Dollar General, Smith’s, and Amazon.

10 hours ago

The logo of T-Mobile on one of its stores in Utah....

Matt Gephardt

Class action lawsuit alleges T-Mobile broke its price lock guarantee

On the heels of a Get Gephardt investigation into a viewer’s assertion that T-Mobile has reneged its price lock guarantee, the mobile phone company now faces a class-action lawsuit.

5 days ago

Utah's newly constructed execution chamber inside the Utah State Correctional Facility....

Daniella Rivera

What we know about the drug Utah plans to use in upcoming execution

Utah law includes a secrecy statute, protecting certain information about how the state carries out executions. The KSL Investigators dig into what we can know about the drugs the state intends to use in an upcoming execution.

5 days ago

Earl Foote, of Nexus IT Consultants, and KSL’s Matt Gephardt run several scam scenarios through C...

Matt Gephardt

AI Revolution: Can you protect yourself from scams and frauds by using AI?

Americans are getting scammed and defrauded in numbers never seen before. But can using artificial intelligence help you turn the tables on fraud?

6 days ago

Taberon Honie's face over an image of the table he is scheduled to die on...

Daniella Rivera

Preparation underway for Utah’s first execution by lethal injection in nearly 25 years

Utah’s Department of Corrections is preparing to carry out the state’s first lethal injection in more than two decades and the first execution at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

6 days ago

KSL Investigators sought out advice from experts to help voters spot deep fakes. (KSL TV)...

Daniella Rivera

AI Revolution: How voters can spot deep fake content on social media

You might hear a voice you know and see a face you trust – but is it real, or a deep fake? The KSL Investigators sought out advice from experts to help voters spot the difference.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

‘He was a blessing,’ former prison employee opens up about man set for execution