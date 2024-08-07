Sugar House Coffee seeks help amid recent woes

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a fixture in the neighborhood for over two decades, but Sugar House Coffee may need a little bit of a pick-me-up of its own to survive the next several months, following a series of unfortunate events.

Owner Emily Potts said her establishment had already been experiencing a difficult year due to inflation impacting the cost of goods, as well as ongoing road construction discouraging traffic, but then came the past month.

“This past month has been extremely hard,” Potts said. “Our building got tagged with graffiti all along the south side. We’ve had signs stolen, umbrellas ripped off our building.”

Potts said Friday proved even harder.

“We had someone plow over our fence,” she told KSL TV. “It was 9 o’clock in the morning. They drove over the fence, broke three fence posts, and just kept going, so there has to be damage to their car.”

Regardless, Potts said she was left with a $4,000 repair she has yet to make, and is not sure she can without help.

“Having all of this happen on top of it, it’s like kicking a person when they’re down,” Potts acknowledged.

This week, Potts reluctantly started up a GoFundMe account to assist with the added costs.

“I hate asking for help, but I had multiple people request me to set up a GoFundMe, so if anybody does want to contribute to that — $1, $5 —every penny will help,” she said.

Potts was hopeful the community would continue to help and support her business, along with other mom-and-pops in Sugar House during road construction.

“We are so grateful for the community supporting us these past few months,” she said. “Just a few more months!”

