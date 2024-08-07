Park City’s Grant Fisher Earns Spot In Men’s 5,000m Olympics Final

PARIS, France – The 2024 Paris Olympics have been kind to Grant Fisher. The Park City resident will compete in the men’s 5000m final this weekend with a chance to earn his second medal of the Games.

Heats one and two of the men’s 5000m race were run on Wednesday, August 7. The top 16 competitors advance to the 5000m final on Saturday, August 10.

🇳🇴Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins his 5K heat after missing the 1500m medals last night. #ParisOlympics 10K medalist 🇺🇸Grant Fisher advances to the final. 🇺🇸Abdi Nur falls in the final 100m. pic.twitter.com/11DzZc7O6j — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) August 7, 2024

Fisher finished fourth, crossing the line at 13:52:44. Fellow American Graham ran at 14:09.06 in heat one to qualify for Saturday’s final.

Park City Training Elevates Grant Fisher

Minutes after becoming the fourth American male to medal in the 10,000-meter Olympics run, Fisher spoke with KSL’s Alex Cabrero about his move to Park City.

“I moved to Utah on my own. I didn’t really know anybody,” Fisher said. “All I had was my coach… I didn’t know who I was going to train with, I didn’t know who I was going to hang out with, I didn’t know what community I was going to be part of, and you know, a lot of people in Utah kind of adopted me as their own.

“It’s a fantastic place to train, a fantastic place to live, and the community is awesome. I moved there hoping that would be one piece of the puzzle that got me on the podium, and it was.”

Fisher also competed in the Tokyo Olympics but didn’t have the success he enjoyed in Paris. Utah Olympian marathoner Jared Ward started the Utah program for elite runners a few years ago. He wanted a team to attract and retain high-performance runners in Utah. Fisher decided to do it and is now an Olympic medalist.

