Stumble Costs American Emma Hunt Chance At Women’s Speed Climbing Medal

PARIS, France – Emma Hunt entered the day in position for a speed climbing medal, but a costly stumble sent Hunt packing before the medal rounds.

The 2024 Paris Olympics women’s speed climbing quarterfinals-final is being held on Wednesday, August 7.

Kennesaw State’s Emma Hunt had a slip in the speed climbing quarterfinals and was knocked out:https://t.co/AqaxWxyD3e — Jonathan Raymond (@jisaacraymond) August 7, 2024

The women’s speed climbing world record-holder, Aleksandra Miroslaw, opened the day by advancing to the semifinals with a 6.35-second climb. Aleksandra Kalucka followed with a 6.49-second climb to beat China’s Yafei Zhou. Kalucka’s win set up an all-Poland semifinal between Miroslaw and Kalucka.

Hunt took on Indonesia’s Rajiah Sallsabillah in heat three, but a slip cost her a chance at a medal.

About Emma Hunt

Emma Hunt, a 21-year-old climber out of Woodstock, Georgia, won a silver medal at the 2023 World Championships in speed climbing. She also participated in the 2023 Pan American Games and each World Cup competition since 2021.

Hunt currently attends Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

Hunt took on France’s Manon Lebon first in the elimination period. The Georgia native reached the top two-tenths of a second behind her personal best, beating Lebon with a time of 6.38 seconds.

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for over 10,000 athletes.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24