Utah’s Simone Plourde Finishes Sixth In Women’s 1500m Repechage Round

PARIS, France – University of Utah track and field ace Simone Plourde’s 2024 Paris Olympics experience ended in disappointment after she failed to advance to the 1500m semifinals.

The repechage round of the women’s 1500m race was held on Wednesday, August 7.

Plourde opened the race in the middle of the pack as Great Britain’s Revee Walcott-Nolan set the pace. The Canadian spent much of the first third of the race in the eighth position, looking for an opening.

Walcott-Nolan began to fall back in the third minute as Australia’s Linden Hall took the lead. Plourde entered the final lap in sixth.

Despite a final push, Plourde couldn’t catch the leaders. The Montreal native finished sixth at 4:08:49.

About Simone Plourde

Growing up in Montreal, Canada, Simone Plourde is no stranger to competition. While developing into one of the best distance runners in the country, Plourde also participated in alpine skiing and soccer during her prep career at Pensionnat Saint-Nom-de-Marie.

.@SimonePlourde (🇨🇦) records a time of 4️⃣:0⃣6⃣.5⃣9⃣ heat 2 of the women’s 1500m race in her #Olympics debut. She’ll race in the repechage round on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 4:45am (MDT). 📸 @cjspencois / Getty Images#GoUtes | #ProUtes | #OlympiansMadeHere pic.twitter.com/5odWTSqeQm — Utah T&F/XC (@UtahTrackXC) August 6, 2024

Plourde began her college career at BYU in 2020, taking 16th place in her only cross country race that season. She went on to set multiple personal records. Plourde ran the 1500m in 4:16.06, the 800m (2:07.61), and mile (4:37.24

Plourde transferred to the University of Utah following her freshman season at BYU.

In two seasons at Utah, Plourde owns five school records. She is the program’s all-time leader in 1500m outdoors (4:08.70) and in the 5000m outdoors (15:21.19)

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for over 10,000 athletes.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees.

