Former Fremont Fireballer Makes MLB Debut With Chicago White Sox

Aug 7, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Injuries and poor performances sent the Chicago White Sox on a 21-game losing streak in July and August. Fortunately for Chicago’s No. 17 prospect Ky Bush, the exact circumstances opened the door for his big league debut on Monday, August 5.

A year after being acquired by the White Sox in a trade deadline deal, the former Fremont pitcher made his MLB debut against the Oakland Athletics.

Locals In MLB: Former Ute Tanner Banks Enters First Playoff Chase After Trade To Phillies

Bush flashed brilliance, but command issues cost the lefthander against the A’s. Despite limiting Oakland to two hits in four innings, five walks, including walking the bases loaded in the opening inning, saddled Bush with the loss. It was the 21st consecutive loss for the moribund franchise.

“Obviously, not all the stuff was there,” said Bush postgame. “I was spraying it a little bit. I mean, after that first inning, [I] settled in and just figured, ‘Just go right at them and compete, really. Just give ’em your best stuff.’”

The White Sox ended their 21-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over Oakland on Tuesday, August 6.

Ky Bush | Pitcher | Fremont HS

MLB – Chicago White Sox

The Los Angeles Angels selected Bush out of Fremont High School in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. The Chicago White Sox traded for Bush in July 2023. He finished the season at Double-A Birmingham.

Bush had a 6.91 ERA across three levels in 2023, including a 6.70 ERA in nine starts and 41.2 innings for the Barons.

The 6’6 lefty appeared in the 2022 MLB Futures Game at Dodger Stadium during All-Star weekend. 

2024 AAA Stats: 4 Games | 2-1 | 6.16 ERA | 19 IP | 16 Ks | 10 BB | 1.53 WHIP

2024 AA Stats: 14 Games | 5-3 | 2.12 ERA | 80.2 IP | 78 Ks | 32 BB | 1.03 WHIP

2023 Stats: 6.91 ERA | 4-8 | 17 games | 71.2 IP | 78 K | 37 BB | 1.647 WHIP

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

