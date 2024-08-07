2 critical, 4 others injured in CO gas leak in Utah County townhome

VINEYARD — Six people were injured, two of them critically, after a carbon monoxide leak in a Utah County townhome early Wednesday, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Austin Edwards with the sheriff’s office said emergency personnel arrived at the home in Vineyard near 300 North and 750 East at approximately 1 a.m. There were 10 people inside.

Edwards did not say who the two people in critical condition were, but said a mother and children were among those injured who were in less severe condition.

CO levels were tested in adjacent townhomes, and one was tested with high levels. Emergency crews broke in through a window to be sure nobody inside the adjacent home was hurt — luckily, nobody was home.

“It’s really important that people have working carbon monoxide alarms in their residences. It’s, you know, odorless, tasteless — it’s one of those things like you said you can’t see,” Edwards said. “Those alarms can be a lifesaver, literally.”

Edwards said a person exposed to CO can lose consciousness quickly, and therefore it’s that much more important to have alarms. The alarms in this case did go off, and helped emergency crews get there quicker.

Edwards recommended changing the batteries in CO alarms every six months.

Dominion Energy was called to the site to run testing and officials are conducting an investigation to determine the cause. Edwards said it appeared to have been an accident.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.