2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Voters will decide whether to split Alpine School District on the November ballot

Aug 7, 2024, 2:33 PM | Updated: 2:39 pm

A community in Utah County moved to put a highly debated decision on the ballot in November -- whet...

A community in Utah County moved to put a highly debated decision on the ballot in November -- whether to split the state's largest school district. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LEHI — After a long period of discussions, debates, studies and public comment, six cities voted Tuesday to include the issue on the November ballot: whether to split Alpine School District or not.

City councils in Alpine, American Fork, Cedar Hills, Draper, Highland and Lehi moved unanimously to let voters decide in November whether to split the district and create a new one. The new district is temporarily being called “Central School District.”

If voters conclude they want a split, the official name will need to be approved, and a new board would be elected. The board would make decisions on things like taxes, which the Alpine School District has shown a history of raising consecutively.

Previous debates over a 45-day public comment period addressed many issues and raised concern among families who were unsure if the resources their students require would be available to them should the split move forward.

On the other hand, splitting the district targets a goal to “improve decision-making, more equitably distribute resources, provide smaller classroom sizes and reduce the need to increase taxes,” according to the city of Lehi.

The school district as it is overflows at over 84,000 students — the largest in the state.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

KSL Investigators shop at different stores to find out who has the cheapest school supplies. (Matth...

Matt Gephardt

School supplies: Here’s what you can expect to pay at five retailers in Utah

For the fifth straight year, the KSL Investigators hit the same five retailers for school supplies: Walmart, Target, Dollar General, Smith’s, and Amazon.

1 day ago

The Lehi City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, to move the issue of spliting the Al...

Dan Rascon and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

8 cities to decide if Alpine School District split should be on November ballot

Eight different cities will decide Tuesday if a split of the Alpine School District should be on the November ballot.

1 day ago

Wasatch Elementary School in Provo is set to open in a new location in January, 2025. (Stuart Johns...

Daniel Woodruff

Provo’s newest elementary school set to open soon on former BYU property

A new $44 million elementary school in Provo is expected to welcome students in just a few months.

1 day ago

Malachi Smith meditates during a mindfulness session in his classroom at Roberta T. Smith Elementar...

Sharon Johnson, The Associated Press

More US schools are taking breaks for meditation. Teachers say it helps students’ mental health

The third-grade students at Roberta T. Smith Elementary School had only a few days until summer vacation, and an hour until lunch, but there was no struggle to focus as they filed into the classroom. They were ready for one of their favorite parts of the day.

3 days ago

Library at Tooele High School on March 20, 2023. Thirteen books will be taken off the shelves of ev...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

13 books removed from all public school libraries in Utah

Thirteen books will be taken off the shelves at every public school library in Utah after the State Board of Education ordered their removal Friday.

5 days ago

FILE (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...

Deanie Wimmer and Annie Knox, KSL TV

AI Revolution: How one Utah teacher and a student say AI brings learning to life

KSL explores how emerging technology is already helping one teacher get creative in the classroom.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Voters will decide whether to split Alpine School District on the November ballot