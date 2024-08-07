2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Markkanen Agrees To Renegotiation, Extension With Jazz

Aug 7, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Lauri Markkanen has agreed to a renegotiated contract and signed a four-year extension with the Utah Jazz.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the deal includes a $24 million raise for the 2024-25 season, and a four-year extension worth $196 million.

Related: Is Lauri Markkanen Staying In Utah Good For The Jazz?

“Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen has signed a five-year, $238 million contract renegotiation and extension – including $220 million in new money,” Wojnarowski reported.

Markkanen To Remain In Utah After Extension

By signing the contract on August 7, Markkanen is unable to be traded during the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

NBA teams can’t move players for six months after signing them to a new deal, pushing Markkanen’s eligibility date past the February 6 trade deadline.

In an interview with ESPN, Markkanen explained why he chose to stay in Utah rather than test unrestricted free agency next summer.

“They’ve all showed their belief in me, from the ownership to the front office to Will (Hardy),” Markkanen told ESPN. “It’s a comfortable environment and those guys’ resumes speak for themselves. I trust in the organization to help grow me as a person and a player, to build our team and I’m ready to take on the challenge.”

Acquired by the Jazz in the blockbuster trade that sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Markkanen has averaged 24.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 39 percent from the three-point line.

The Finnish forward earned his first All-Star nod in 2023.

