2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SUMMER GAMES

USA basketball to advance to the semifinals

Aug 7, 2024, 10:22 AM

Team USA men's basketball advances to the semifinals. (Associated Press)...

Team USA men's basketball advances to the semifinals. (Associated Press)

(Associated Press)

Sam Farnsworth's Profile Picture

BY SAM FARNSWORTH


KSLTV.com

PARIS, FR — Olympic basketball has come a long way over the past 32 years since the ‘Dream Team’ took the world by storm.

Back then, only six Olympic players outside of the American roster were NBA players. Today, there are 37 international players with NBA experience.

But even a Brazilian roster with five players who have NBA experience couldn’t slow down the United States.

Lebron James dished out a team-high, nine assists, including the no-looker on the inbound alley-oop to Jayson Tatum.

Devin Booker led the United States with 18 points, making 5 of 7 three-point shots. And he did that in just 15 minutes.

Anthony Davis had 13 points and eight boards. This putback slam for the 79-53 lead made part of that combo.

And the US cruised past Brazil, 122-87.

They advance to the semifinals where they will face Nikola Jokic and Serbia on Thursday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Summer Games

Brandon Frazier, Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, and Evan Bates of the U.S. Olympic figure skating team ...

Alex Cabrero

Figure skater Nathan Chen receives gold medal from 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Salt Lake City figure skater Nathan Chen received a gold medal Wednesday at the Summer Olympics in Paris. 

8 hours ago

Kenneth Rooks, a former BYU Cougar, was the silver medalist in the men's 3,000 meter steeplechase. ...

Tamara Vaifanua

Former BYU Cougar Kenneth Rooks wins silver medal in 3,000 meter men’s steeplechase

Former BYU Cougar Kenneth Rooks is the silver medalist in the 3,000 meter men's steeplechase.

8 hours ago

(Christian Petersen, Getty Images)...

KSL Sports

Former BYU athlete Kenneth Rooks reaches podium in men’s Steeplechase

Former BYU track athlete Kenneth Rooks won a silver medal in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase.

11 hours ago

A watch party was hosted at Layton Commons Park to watch Utah Olympian Courtney Wayment compete in ...

Shelby Lofton, Tamara Vaifanua

Community gathers to watch hometown hero compete in Olympics

Cheers could be heard from Layton Commons Park Tuesday as the community gathered together to watch a hometown hero compete in the Olympics.

1 day ago

Sam Watson of Team United States celebrates after setting a new world record of 4.75 seconds during...

Alex Cabrero

Three of the four Team USA climbers advance in their events

After day two of Olympic sports climbing in the 2024 Summer Games, three U.S. climbers advanced to the next day, with one climber breaking a world record.

1 day ago

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 04: Gold medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Team Ukraine celebrates during the...

Hanna Arhirova and John Leicester, Associated Press

At the Paris Olympics, it’s no longer be personal for Ukraine’s athletes. This time, it’s war

For Ukrainian athletes, the Paris Olympics are more than just sports. They're a way to draw attention to their country's fight for survival against Russia — a sort of war on another battlefield.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

USA basketball to advance to the semifinals