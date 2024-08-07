USA basketball to advance to the semifinals

PARIS, FR — Olympic basketball has come a long way over the past 32 years since the ‘Dream Team’ took the world by storm.

Back then, only six Olympic players outside of the American roster were NBA players. Today, there are 37 international players with NBA experience.

But even a Brazilian roster with five players who have NBA experience couldn’t slow down the United States.

Lebron James dished out a team-high, nine assists, including the no-looker on the inbound alley-oop to Jayson Tatum.

Devin Booker led the United States with 18 points, making 5 of 7 three-point shots. And he did that in just 15 minutes.

Anthony Davis had 13 points and eight boards. This putback slam for the 79-53 lead made part of that combo.

And the US cruised past Brazil, 122-87.

They advance to the semifinals where they will face Nikola Jokic and Serbia on Thursday.