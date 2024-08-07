2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club GM Bill Armstrong Talks Delta Center Upgrades, Rebuild, Team Name

Aug 7, 2024, 10:19 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the inaugural Utah Hockey Club season just two months away, many staff and front office members are preparing to make the move from Arizona to Utah in the next week or so.

But before making the trip to Salt Lake City, General Manager Bill Armstrong joined the NHL Network to discuss the team’s relocation and all that entails.

RELATED STORIES

Delta Center Upgrades

In its current state, the Delta Center is not set up to accommodate a clear view of the ice rink for all of its 18,000+ seats. This is due to the length, shape, and structure of the ice which eliminates a good portion of the lower bowl seating and obstructs sections of the upper bowl.

However, according to Armstrong, the franchise has a specific plan to alter the seating and raise the ice to reach that 18,000+ number in the next few years.

“What they have come up with is an ingenious plan,” Armstrong told the NHL Network. “Each summer they are going to carve out one end and rebuild. It’s just going to be a steeper section. Then they will do the same thing the following year. It’s really going to be a unique setting. They’re going to raise the floor of the rink which will help out taking the obstructed seating from up top.”

Utah Hockey Club Rebuild

While the move to Utah has been much faster than most anticipated, and it will be a season or two before the team has all its permanent facilities available, the relocation has been a refreshing rebirth in support and motivation.

Four seasons into the franchise’s official rebuild, Armstrong expects a bump in their ability to compete this year.

“Our goal is to play meaningful games. I think we’re going to get a little bit of a bump here because of the fanbase and the excitement for our team. I think just signing Sergachev and Marino, and bringing in Cole and Stenlund, you’re going to see some excitement just from our group coming together,” he said.

RELATED: Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Mikhail Sergachev?

“They realize this is a good point to be in, some good players coming in, and we’re building something special here,” he continued. “We’re one of the few teams that have salary cap room, we’ve got a good team on the ice, we’ve probably got the most prospects in the NHL, and still a boatload of picks to come. So, we’re in really, really healthy shape as an organization.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Team Name 

Of course, no front office member can escape an interview these days without being questioned about the team’s name. As it currently stands, the franchise is still somewhere in the process of the fan vote and releasing the next steps, but Armstrong thinks he knows what it’s going to be.

“I don’t really want to push it any way. I said the word ‘Yetis,’ and it went viral. Listen, the kids are going to vote, whether it’s Outlaws, the Mammoths, or whatever it is, and they’re going to run away with this and have a huge impact here,” Armstrong explained.

“I kind of think in my mind from listening to the kid’s chant at the hangar, I think I know what it is, but I don’t want to sway anybody. I think I swayed enough people at the draft when I had my opinion of what it was,” he added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah Hockey Schedule 

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. You can find the team’s complete schedule and ticketing information here.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Continues To Split First-Team QB Reps As Scrimmage Looms

The first scrimmage of fall camp is approaching for BYU football.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Exclusive: Tij Iginla Dreams Of Winning A Stanley Cup With Utah After A Busy First Summer

Following several key and impactful moments in his young career, Iginla is excited for the future with Team Canada and the Utah Hockey Club. 

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #18 BYU’s LJ Martin (Running Back)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar running back LJ Martin comes in at No. 18.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Athlete Kenneth Rooks Reaches Podium In Men’s Steeplechase

Former BYU track athlete Kenneth Rooks won a silver medal in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

JJ & Alex: Is BYU Really Looking At Five Quarterbacks For Its Starter?

The big question at BYU fall camp is the quarterback race, and head coach Kalani Sitake has made it clear he is in no rush to name a starter.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 3 In Preseason Top 25

BYU women's soccer enters the 2024 season with high expectations.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah Hockey Club GM Bill Armstrong Talks Delta Center Upgrades, Rebuild, Team Name