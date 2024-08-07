Newest music festival to debut in Salt Lake City announces complete show cancellation

SALT LAKE CITY — A recently introduced and highly anticipated music festival set to take place in downtown Salt Lake is being canceled nearly two months out from its scheduled dates.

The showrunners of the Love Letters Festival, S&S Presents, made the announcement on Love Letters’ social media Tuesday.

“With a heavy heart, we are announcing that Love Letters Festival will no longer be able to move forward as planned,” the post said. “This is something we have wanted to bring to Salt Lake City for so long and we are sorry this dream could not become a reality.”

It went on to say refunds would be processed automatically through 24tix. People who had purchased tickets showed initial outrage after realizing ticket service fees were not refunded along with the ticket prices.

Nic Smith, managing director with S&S Presents, said his team worked quickly with 24tix to change that.

“Regarding service fees, Love Letters is guaranteeing a full refund in addition to the standard, marginal processing costs,” he said.

Without going into further detail, Smith said there were factors that prevented the festival from proceeding.

“I think what we are seeing worldwide is that many music festivals are permanently closing this year due to a variety of reasons,” he said. “For Love Letters, we encountered a few issues that we just weren’t able to resolve and had to make the difficult decision to cancel.”

He also said the festival had been a long time in the making, and its cancellation was a big blow to the S&S Presents team.

“Our team has put a lot of effort into this project and we are very disappointed to be in this position. We are so thankful to everyone who was supportive of this festival and was hoping to see this succeed,” he said.

When asked if Love Letters would schedule in the future, Smith was unsure.

“I cannot say yet if Love Letters will be happening in 2025, but we are big fans (of) all of the artists on this lineup and are hoping to bring them to SLC in some capacity in the near future,” he said.

S&S Presents still plans to host the Best Freinds Forever Fest in 2024, which is scheduled for Las Vegas in October as well as Ogden Twilight and Salt Lake Twilight concert series both still have dates.

In addition, a list of other headliners visiting Salt Lake that S&S Presents will host at popular venues in Salt Lake can be found online.