2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Newest music festival to debut in Salt Lake City announces complete show cancellation

Aug 7, 2024, 1:04 PM | Updated: 1:16 pm

Love Letters Festival logo. (Tom Petersen and Bailey Rogers, Love Letters Fest)...

Love Letters Festival logo. (Tom Petersen and Bailey Rogers, Love Letters Fest)

(Tom Petersen and Bailey Rogers, Love Letters Fest)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A recently introduced and highly anticipated music festival set to take place in downtown Salt Lake is being canceled nearly two months out from its scheduled dates.

The showrunners of the Love Letters Festival, S&S Presents, made the announcement on Love Letters’ social media Tuesday.

“With a heavy heart, we are announcing that Love Letters Festival will no longer be able to move forward as planned,” the post said. “This is something we have wanted to bring to Salt Lake City for so long and we are sorry this dream could not become a reality.”

It went on to say refunds would be processed automatically through 24tix. People who had purchased tickets showed initial outrage after realizing ticket service fees were not refunded along with the ticket prices.

Nic Smith, managing director with S&S Presents, said his team worked quickly with 24tix to change that.

“Regarding service fees, Love Letters is guaranteeing a full refund in addition to the standard, marginal processing costs,” he said.

Without going into further detail, Smith said there were factors that prevented the festival from proceeding.

“I think what we are seeing worldwide is that many music festivals are permanently closing this year due to a variety of reasons,” he said. “For Love Letters, we encountered a few issues that we just weren’t able to resolve and had to make the difficult decision to cancel.”

He also said the festival had been a long time in the making, and its cancellation was a big blow to the S&S Presents team.

“Our team has put a lot of effort into this project and we are very disappointed to be in this position. We are so thankful to everyone who was supportive of this festival and was hoping to see this succeed,” he said.

When asked if Love Letters would schedule in the future, Smith was unsure.

“I cannot say yet if Love Letters will be happening in 2025, but we are big fans (of) all of the artists on this lineup and are hoping to bring them to SLC in some capacity in the near future,” he said.

S&S Presents still plans to host the Best Freinds Forever Fest in 2024, which is scheduled for Las Vegas in October as well as Ogden Twilight and Salt Lake Twilight concert series both still have dates.

In addition, a list of other headliners visiting Salt Lake that S&S Presents will host at popular venues in Salt Lake can be found online.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Death row inmate Taberon Honie listens during a commutation hearing before the Utah Board of Pardon...

Larry D. Curtis

Taberon Honie executed for 1998 killing of Claudia Marie Benn

Taberon Dave Honie, 48, was put to death early Thursday morning for the murder of Claudia Marie Benn, then 49, in 1998.

46 minutes ago

The grave marker and a photo of Claudia Been...

Courtney Johns, KSL TV

Remembering Claudia Benn: A life of service and love

As Utah prepares for its first execution in more than a decade, KSL investigators remember Claudia Benn, reflecting on her life of service and the enduring impact she left on her family and community.

2 hours ago

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 23: Ye arrives to the arena for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur St...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Kanye West picks Salt Lake City for 1 of 3 worldwide ‘Vultures 2’ listening experiences

Rappers Ye — the 24-time Grammy winner formerly known as Kanye West — and Ty Dolla $ign are bringing the listening experience for their new album "Vultures 2" to Salt Lake City Friday.

4 hours ago

SWAT teams at the Residence Inn in Murray attempting to arrest a burglary suspect who barricaded th...

Michael Houck

Burglary suspect arrested after barricading themselves in Murray hotel room

Police arrested a burglary suspect who allegedly barricaded themselves in a hotel room, prompting SWAT to be called on Wednesday afternoon.

5 hours ago

Rocky Mountain Power customers have seen outages in the hottest days of the year, when they need it...

Michael Houck

Equipment failure causes power outage in West Valley City

Nearly 2,500 customers in West Valley City are without power due to equipment failure Wednesday evening. 

5 hours ago

Taberon Honie's face over an image of the table he is scheduled to die on...

KSL TV

KSL TV special: The planned execution of Taberon Honie

At the Utah State Prison, in the first moments of Aug. 8, Taberon Honie is scheduled to be put to death.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Newest music festival to debut in Salt Lake City announces complete show cancellation