2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Daughter of Utah death row inmate navigates complicated dance of grief and healing before execution

Aug 7, 2024, 12:47 PM | Updated: 12:50 pm

Tressa Honie, daughter of death row inmate Taberon Honie, looks on during an interview Tuesday, Aug...

Tressa Honie, daughter of death row inmate Taberon Honie, looks on during an interview Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, near the Utah State Correctional Facility, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY HANNAH SCHOENBAUM, ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tressa Honie is caught between anger and grief in the lead-up to Utah’s first execution since 2010. That’s because her father is the person set to die by lethal injection, and her maternal grandmother is the person he brutally murdered in 1998.

The heinous intrafamilial crime has placed a strain on her relationships for more than two decades as she’s kept in touch with her father in prison while her mother’s family has fought relentlessly for him to be put to death.

In her final 48 hours visiting Taberon Dave Honie before his execution, set for Thursday shortly after midnight, Tressa is grappling with how to carry out his dying wish: for her to move on and heal.

“My mom’s side, they can heal together,” she said in an interview. “I’m happy you guys are going to get this closure, this justice, but where does that leave me? I feel like I have to heal alone.”

Tressa left the Utah state prison in a daze Tuesday evening as it hit her that she would only have one more day with her father, who she credits as her most supportive parent after drug use drove a wedge between her and her mother. As the 27-year-old prepares to grieve her father, she’s also grieving the life she could have had if his crimes hadn’t trapped her family in a cycle of self-destruction and left them mourning the matriarch she believes could have kept them all in line.

Honie, one of six death row inmates in Utah, was convicted of aggravated murder for the July 1998 death of his girlfriend’s mother, Claudia Benn. He was 22 when he broke into Benn’s house in Cedar City, the tribal headquarters of the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, after a day of heavy drinking and drug use. He repeatedly slashed Benn’s throat and stabbed other parts of her body. The judge who sentenced him to death also found that Honie had sexually abused one of Benn’s grandchildren who was in the house along with a then 2-year-old Tressa at the time of the murder.

Utah’s execution is scheduled to occur a few hours after one in Texas, where a man described as intellectually disabled by his lawyers is set to be executed for strangling and trying to rape a woman who went jogging near her Houston home more than 27 years ago.

Honie, now 48, told Tressa he has come to terms with his fate, she said.

The father and daughter spent their final days talking about anything but his crimes, sharing early childhood memories and laughing about how neither has a favorite color. After years of resentment, she’s ready to replace some of the anger she’s held for her father with reminders of his humanity.

But their meetings haven’t always been so cordial. Tressa grew up knowing her father was behind bars but didn’t know why until she approached him at 14, looking for answers. Honie struggled to look at her as he explained some of what he had done and told her where she could find the court records, she recalled.

“When I did find out fully why he was in prison or on death row, I thought, ‘Well, maybe if I wasn’t born, this wouldn’t have happened,’” Tressa said. “I did kind of blame myself. I didn’t know how to cope.”

Years of drug abuse followed, distancing Tressa from family members who tried to extend support while grieving Benn, who they described as a pillar in their family and community. Benn was a tribal council member, substance abuse counselor and caregiver for her children and grandchildren.

Tressa has few memories of her grandmother, but she’s found herself grieving the absence of a strong maternal role model.

“Hearing the type of woman my grandmother was, I would’ve loved that,” Tressa said.

Honie also started using drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine at a young age. His attorneys testified about his own childhood trauma from parents who abused alcohol. They and others on the Hopi Indian Reservation where he grew up had been placed in government boarding schools that were often abusive and stripped Indigenous children of their culture as part of assimilation efforts.

Now, Tressa is determined to break that cycle of generational trauma.

She is in recovery, raising a child of her own and has developed some empathy for her father after her own addiction struggle. Honie has said he wasn’t in his “right mind” when he killed Benn and doesn’t remember much about the murder.

Trevia Wall, Benn’s niece, said she’s had an “on-and-off” relationship with Tressa over the years but has tried to offer her extra support leading up to her father’s death. Wall was among those who testified in favor of Honie’s execution — an outcome she deemed necessary to get justice for her aunt. The two cousins embraced and cried together after the last hearing.

“It’s bittersweet,” Wall said in an interview. “Now we can finally move forward, we can finally heal, but it’s bitter because I hurt for my cousin, his daughter. He put her in the middle, and she was torn between her father and her grandmother.”

Randall Benn, another cousin who supported the family’s push to execute Honie, said he knows it will close a painful chapter in his life but will open a new one for Tressa. He said he and other family members will be waiting with open arms whenever she’s ready.

Even though Tressa had urged the parole board to commute her father’s death sentence, she plans to witness his execution. About a dozen family members are expected to attend.

“I just want to be there to the end,” she said, “for me and him.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Death row inmate Taberon Honie listens during a commutation hearing before the Utah Board of Pardon...

Larry D. Curtis

Taberon Honie executed for 1998 killing of Claudia Marie Benn

Taberon Dave Honie, 48, was put to death early Thursday morning for the murder of Claudia Marie Benn, then 49, in 1998.

39 minutes ago

The grave marker and a photo of Claudia Been...

Courtney Johns, KSL TV

Remembering Claudia Benn: A life of service and love

As Utah prepares for its first execution in more than a decade, KSL investigators remember Claudia Benn, reflecting on her life of service and the enduring impact she left on her family and community.

2 hours ago

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 23: Ye arrives to the arena for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur St...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Kanye West picks Salt Lake City for 1 of 3 worldwide ‘Vultures 2’ listening experiences

Rappers Ye — the 24-time Grammy winner formerly known as Kanye West — and Ty Dolla $ign are bringing the listening experience for their new album "Vultures 2" to Salt Lake City Friday.

4 hours ago

SWAT teams at the Residence Inn in Murray attempting to arrest a burglary suspect who barricaded th...

Michael Houck

Burglary suspect arrested after barricading themselves in Murray hotel room

Police arrested a burglary suspect who allegedly barricaded themselves in a hotel room, prompting SWAT to be called on Wednesday afternoon.

5 hours ago

Rocky Mountain Power customers have seen outages in the hottest days of the year, when they need it...

Michael Houck

Equipment failure causes power outage in West Valley City

Nearly 2,500 customers in West Valley City are without power due to equipment failure Wednesday evening. 

5 hours ago

Taberon Honie's face over an image of the table he is scheduled to die on...

KSL TV

KSL TV special: The planned execution of Taberon Honie

At the Utah State Prison, in the first moments of Aug. 8, Taberon Honie is scheduled to be put to death.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Daughter of Utah death row inmate navigates complicated dance of grief and healing before execution