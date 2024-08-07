JJ & Alex: Is BYU Really Looking At Five Quarterbacks For Its Starter?

PROVO, Utah – The big question at BYU fall camp is the quarterback race, and head coach Kalani Sitake has made it clear he is in no rush to name a starter.

He wants as many reps and observations as possible before making the call on who the starter will be when the season gets underway against Southern Illinois.

“It is not a deadline thing. It is just a feel. Right now, I can tell you it is not going to happen this week,” Sitake said when fall camp opened last week. “Both guys did a great job. I mean, all four quarterbacks did a great job today.”

After spring practices, the assumption was that the starting job would come down to Baylor and USF transfer Gerry Bohanon or Jake Retzlaff who started four games for the Cougars in 2023.

However, Sitake has said a few times during fall camp that four quarterbacks are doing well.

BYU added two other quarterbacks via the transfer portal; the first was Treyson Bourguet out of Western Michigan and he participated in spring practices. The other portal QB arrived in April when McCae Hillstead left Utah State for the Cougars.

Those two additions were seen as potential future options with three years of eligibility left for each. Bohanon has one year and Retzlaff has two years left to play.

To get more quarterbacks live action and to evaluate them, the team has been splitting into groups to allow more chances for these quarterbacks to show what they can do during fall camp.

“We split it to get more reps. It is good for both sides, but it will tax on you a little bit. In order for us to get reps for everybody, and to compete, we have to do that,” Sitake said. “Their job is to make it hard on us making a decision, but I feel comfortable having a bunch of guys who can do it, so we will go with the best one. Right now, that one hasn’t stood out yet.”

BYU Expanding Quarterback Pool To Find Starter?

The latest in the quarterback race came when Sitake said four quarterbacks were getting better, but he also mentioned a fifth quarterback by name in redshirt freshman Cole Hagen who has been improving.

Kalani Sitake mentioned a fifth QB during fall camp. Is that concerning to hear? pic.twitter.com/G4s3gyWqU4 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 7, 2024

“They ​kind ​of ​go ​back ​and ​forth, ​and ​I ​don’t ​know ​if ​it’s ​enough ​yet ​to ​separate ​them,” Sitake said. “So, ​when ​we ​factor ​it ​all ​in, ​it’s ​just ​more ​who ​can ​get ​the ​team ​to ​execute ​the ​best ​and ​make ​sure ​that ​we’re ​not ​making ​mistakes. I ​want ​to ​see ​the ​progress ​of ​the ​quarterback ​position ​with ​all ​those ​guys ​and we ​talked ​about ​the ​four ​quarterbacks, ​but ​it’s ​also ​with ​Cole ​Hagen, ​so ​all ​the ​guys ​are ​getting ​better.”

Five BYU quarterbacks?

This is the first time Hagen’s name has been mentioned. Maybe that is intentional to keep players happy and not have an eye toward the portal.

Or maybe the Cougar’s head coach is just trying to throw people off the scent and keep things close to his chest?

Is This All A Smoke Screen?

On KSL Sports Zone’s JJ & Alex, both Jeremiah Jensen and Alex Kirry are not so sure about those comments by Sitake. Both were surprised that a fifth quarterback was brought up.

“Kalani’s messing with us right?” Kirry asked. “When ​you ​have ​five ​quarterbacks, ​you ​have ​no ​quarterbacks. ​Isn’t ​that, ​the ​old ​saying?

“You then ​throw ​Cole ​Hagen’s ​name ​in ​there. ​I ​really ​do ​think ​that ​[BYU’s] ​like, ‘​look, ​​we ​don’t ​need ​to ​tell ​you ​guys ​anything. ​In ​fact, ​we’re ​not ​going ​to ​tell ​you ​anything. Some ​mistakes ​were made ​today, ​and some ​picks ​were ​thrown.’ ​I’m ​like, ​there ​it ​is ​right ​there. ​Then ​cut ​those ​guys.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Jensen is trying to keep even-keeled regarding the quarterback race.

“I ​don’t ​want ​to ​overreact. ​I’m ​not ​sitting ​there ​watching ​these ​quarterbacks,” Jensen said. “​We’re ​just ​going ​by ​what ​Kalani ​is ​telling ​us. ​

“If ​you ​got ​five ​guys ​that ​are ​getting ​reps ​and ​your ​practices ​that ​you’re ​talking ​about ​with ​the ​media, , ​maybe ​there’s ​a ​smoke screen ​there. ​But ​I ​also ​think ​that ​there’s ​some ​truth ​in ​that, ​that ​they’re ​really ​searching ​here.”

Is #BYU going to run the quinterback offense? pic.twitter.com/SSabsjh67z — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 7, 2024

One thought on these comments is that it is gamesmanship. BYU is telling the world about its expansive search for its starting quarterback to throw off future opponents.

Who will be BYU’s starting quarterback?

“This ​seems ​like ​a ​game ​that ​[Kalani Sitake is] ​playing ​a ​little ​bit ​with ​having ​to ​give ​you ​an ​answer, ​by ​not ​really ​wanting ​to ​give ​you ​anything,” Korry added. “Not ​giving ​you ​anything ​to ​the ​pile and ​that ​is, ​they ​got ​five ​quarterbacks ​who ​are ​all ​working ​out ​with ​the ​ones ​and ​twos.”

When the Cougars kick off against Southern Illinois on Aug. 31, it likely will be Retzlaff or Bohanon under center at quarterback.

Tune into JJ & Alex every Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m. on 1280 AM and 97.5 FM, or subscribe to the podcast. Also, download the all-new KSL Sports app on iOS or Android.

Follow @JeremyMauss