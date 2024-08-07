2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

JJ & Alex: Is BYU Really Looking At Five Quarterbacks For Its Starter?

Aug 7, 2024, 1:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The big question at BYU fall camp is the quarterback race, and head coach Kalani Sitake has made it clear he is in no rush to name a starter.

He wants as many reps and observations as possible before making the call on who the starter will be when the season gets underway against Southern Illinois.

“It is not a deadline thing. It is just a feel. Right now, I can tell you it is not going to happen this week,” Sitake said when fall camp opened last week. “Both guys did a great job. I mean, all four quarterbacks did a great job today.”

After spring practices, the assumption was that the starting job would come down to Baylor and USF transfer Gerry Bohanon or Jake Retzlaff who started four games for the Cougars in 2023.

However, Sitake has said a few times during fall camp that four quarterbacks are doing well.

BYU added two other quarterbacks via the transfer portal; the first was Treyson Bourguet out of Western Michigan and he participated in spring practices. The other portal QB arrived in April when McCae Hillstead left Utah State for the Cougars.

Those two additions were seen as potential future options with three years of eligibility left for each. Bohanon has one year and Retzlaff has two years left to play.

To get more quarterbacks live action and to evaluate them, the team has been splitting into groups to allow more chances for these quarterbacks to show what they can do during fall camp.

“We split it to get more reps. It is good for both sides, but it will tax on you a little bit. In order for us to get reps for everybody, and to compete, we have to do that,” Sitake said. “Their job is to make it hard on us making a decision, but I feel comfortable having a bunch of guys who can do it, so we will go with the best one. Right now, that one hasn’t stood out yet.”

BYU Expanding Quarterback Pool To Find Starter?

The latest in the quarterback race came when Sitake said four quarterbacks were getting better, but he also mentioned a fifth quarterback by name in redshirt freshman Cole Hagen who has been improving.

“They ​kind ​of ​go ​back ​and ​forth, ​and ​I ​don’t ​know ​if ​it’s ​enough ​yet ​to ​separate ​them,” Sitake said. “So, ​when ​we ​factor ​it ​all ​in, ​it’s ​just ​more ​who ​can ​get ​the ​team ​to ​execute ​the ​best ​and ​make ​sure ​that ​we’re ​not ​making ​mistakes. I ​want ​to ​see ​the ​progress ​of ​the ​quarterback ​position ​with ​all ​those ​guys ​and we ​talked ​about ​the ​four ​quarterbacks, ​but ​it’s ​also ​with ​Cole ​Hagen, ​so ​all ​the ​guys ​are ​getting ​better.”

Five BYU quarterbacks?

This is the first time Hagen’s name has been mentioned. Maybe that is intentional to keep players happy and not have an eye toward the portal.

Or maybe the Cougar’s head coach is just trying to throw people off the scent and keep things close to his chest?

Is This All A Smoke Screen?

On KSL Sports Zone’s JJ & Alex, both  Jeremiah Jensen and Alex Kirry are not so sure about those comments by Sitake. Both were surprised that a fifth quarterback was brought up.

“Kalani’s messing with us right?” Kirry asked. “When ​you ​have ​five ​quarterbacks, ​you ​have ​no ​quarterbacks. ​Isn’t ​that, ​the ​old ​saying?

“You then ​throw ​Cole ​Hagen’s ​name ​in ​there. ​I ​really ​do ​think ​that ​[BYU’s] ​like, ‘​look, ​​we ​don’t ​need ​to ​tell ​you ​guys ​anything. ​In ​fact, ​we’re ​not ​going ​to ​tell ​you ​anything.  Some ​mistakes ​were made ​today, ​and some ​picks ​were ​thrown.’ ​I’m ​like, ​there ​it ​is ​right ​there. ​Then ​cut ​those ​guys.”

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Jensen is trying to keep even-keeled regarding the quarterback race.

“I ​don’t ​want ​to ​overreact. ​I’m ​not ​sitting ​there ​watching ​these ​quarterbacks,” Jensen said. “​We’re ​just ​going ​by ​what ​Kalani ​is ​telling ​us. ​

“If ​you ​got ​five ​guys ​that ​are ​getting ​reps ​and ​your ​practices ​that ​you’re ​talking ​about ​with ​the ​media, , ​maybe ​there’s ​a ​smoke screen ​there. ​But ​I ​also ​think ​that ​there’s ​some ​truth ​in ​that, ​that ​they’re ​really ​searching ​here.”

One thought on these comments is that it is gamesmanship. BYU is telling the world about its expansive search for its starting quarterback to throw off future opponents.

Who will be BYU’s starting quarterback?

“This ​seems ​like ​a ​game ​that ​[Kalani Sitake is] ​playing ​a ​little ​bit ​with ​having ​to ​give ​you ​an ​answer, ​by ​not ​really ​wanting ​to ​give ​you ​anything,” Korry added. “Not ​giving ​you ​anything ​to ​the ​pile and ​that ​is, ​they ​got ​five ​quarterbacks ​who ​are ​all ​working ​out ​with ​the ​ones ​and ​twos.”

When the Cougars kick off against Southern Illinois on Aug. 31, it likely will be Retzlaff or Bohanon under center at quarterback.

Tune into JJ & Alex every Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m. on 1280 AM and 97.5 FM, or subscribe to the podcast. Also, download the all-new KSL Sports app on iOS or Android.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Continues To Split First-Team QB Reps As Scrimmage Looms

The first scrimmage of fall camp is approaching for BYU football.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Exclusive: Tij Iginla Dreams Of Winning A Stanley Cup With Utah After A Busy First Summer

Following several key and impactful moments in his young career, Iginla is excited for the future with Team Canada and the Utah Hockey Club. 

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #18 BYU’s LJ Martin (Running Back)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. BYU Cougar running back LJ Martin comes in at No. 18.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Athlete Kenneth Rooks Reaches Podium In Men’s Steeplechase

Former BYU track athlete Kenneth Rooks won a silver medal in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 3 In Preseason Top 25

BYU women's soccer enters the 2024 season with high expectations.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club GM Bill Armstrong Talks Delta Center Upgrades, Rebuild, Team Name

But before making the trip to Salt Lake City, General Manager Bill Armstrong joined the NHL Network to discuss the team’s relocation and all that entails.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

JJ & Alex: Is BYU Really Looking At Five Quarterbacks For Its Starter?