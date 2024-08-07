2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Former BYU Athlete Kenneth Rooks Reaches Podium In Men’s Steeplechase

Aug 7, 2024, 1:56 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARIS – Former BYU track athlete Kenneth Rooks won a silver medal in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase at the Paris Olympics.

After spending much of the race toward the back of the pack, Rooks moved to the front late and held his ground.

Elbakkali Soufiane of Morocco took home the gold while Kibiwott Abraham took home bronze for Kenya.

Kenneth Rooks – Former BYU Athlete

The College Place, Washington native is a Nike athlete who competed for the BYU Cougars before going pro.

He is a two-time national champion and one-time NCAA champion.

Rooks won the 3,000-meter steeplechase event in June at the USA Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene.

And now he adds a Silver Medal to his collection. You can keep up with the Paris Olympic Medal Count here.

