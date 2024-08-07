2024 Paris Olympic coverage
LOCAL NEWS

Man arrested in connection to arson, burglary incidents last month in Salt Lake City

Aug 7, 2024, 3:42 PM

FILE — Handcuffs. (Pixaby)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to separate arson and burglary incidents last month in the Salt Lake City area. 

On July 8, according to the probable cause statement, Jacob Biada was trapped inside a garage at 201 E. South Temple Street where a fire had started. Upon arrival, crews had to cut open the metal garage door to gain entry to the fire and to allow Biada to escape. He then fled the scene on foot.

In an interview with police on July 22, Biada admitted to being in the garage and handling a vacuum that was on fire. The damage to the garage door and the vacuum exceeded $2,500, which is a second-degree felony.

Charging documents also stated Biada admitted to “starting several other fires, but refused to say when or where.”

Also on July 22, Biada was found to be wearing wildland fire clothing, and matched the description of a suspect in a vehicle burglary incident. A day earlier, a firefighter had reported that a tote had been stolen out of the back of his truck. The firefighter had recovered his equipment, but didn’t realize the clothing was still missing.

According to the probable cause statement, the clothing Biada was wearing had the victim’s name written in marker on the inside of the clothing. Furthermore, Biada claimed he found the clothing in the parking lot.

The probable cause statement further stated the victim had confronted Biada about the stolen items on the day the alleged theft occurred.

The value of the fire clothing is at $2,500.

Biada has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of arson, burglary of a vehicle and theft.

