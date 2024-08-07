Groups protest scheduled Utah execution, file new lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — Groups opposed to the death penalty demonstrated on the steps of Utah’s Capitol Hill Wednesday, calling on Gov. Spencer Cox to intervene in the scheduled execution of Taberon Honie.

One of those groups also says they’re filing a last-minute lawsuit, challenging where the state has set up a free speech area, claiming that it’s too far away from the prison.

In that lawsuit, provided to KSL TV, the group said the area violated their right to protest the execution.

NEW: The group said they're filing a new lawsuit today to contest the execution, mainly on the location of where the @UtahCorrections are putting demonstrators. 👇👇 @KSL5TV #utpol pic.twitter.com/BpgnPyGjSW — Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) August 7, 2024

Utah Capitol demonstration

The groups were made up of national organizations opposed to the death penalty — Death Penalty Action, For Whom the Bell Tolls, and Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty — they were also joined by the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, and Randy Gardner, the brother of Ronnie Lee Gardner, the last person executed in Utah in 2010.

“We are calling upon you as leaders and policymakers in Utah to prohibit the imposition of the death penalty for any violation of federal or state law and for other purposes as people of faith and/or conscience who live in Utah,” the letter reads, which the group would later deliver to the Governor’s office.

The event started right at 11 a.m., as the bells tolled at the Church of the Madeline in opposition to the execution.

“Killing prisoners when the system is as broken as it is, is outrageous, it’s unconscionable, immoral, and should be found unconstitutional,” said Abe Bonowitz with Death Penalty Action.

After that, demonstrators walked a packet of signatures into the Governor’s office, where they made some final emotional pleas with the Governor’s Senior Advisor, Mike Mower.

“Please allow Taberon Honie time to make good with God,” said a supporter of Death Penalty Action, Michelle Beasley. “Not on our time schedule but on his. Please let him, don’t kill him. Please just let him have a life in prison. We’re not murderers.”

Randy Gardner argued the death penalty takes a toll even on the perpetrator’s family. He recounted his experience with PTSD and nightmares since his brother’s death.

Department of Corrections Responds to lawsuit

Death Penalty Action has plans to demonstrate at the prison ahead of Honie’s scheduled execution but they’re contesting the location with an injunction with a federal judge.

The lawsuit states that they want to hold their demonstration at 8000 West 1560 N., Salt Lake City, UT, outside the gates of the Utah State Department of Corrections Facility, instead of the planned “free speech zone” at 7800 West and 700 North, arguing that it’s too far from the prison.

“In addition to the distance from the prison, there is a large business blocking the view of the prison or anyone’s view of them standing quietly in protest of state-sanctioned execution. Nothing will be communicated from them or to them at this location. This location silences their voice and deprives them of their First Amendment Right to Freedom of Speech,” the suit states.

Their new location, the suit contends, “is outside of the prison gate. It is paved and within sight of the facility. There is no reason this location would interfere with prison operations, or anyone involved with the execution.”

In response, Utah Department of Corrections spokesman Glen Mills said the department tried for other areas, but they were all on private property and no owners agreed to allow demonstrators. He also said that the department needs to protect access to the prison.

Mills also took issue with the lawsuit being issued the hours before the scheduled execution saying the plan had been public for months.